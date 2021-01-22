Oklahoma governor urges tribes to begin negotiating issues arising from McGirt ruling

"My response to those suggestions is that Oklahoma’s future success is dependent upon our common values of certainty, fairness and unity being embraced by all," he said.

The tribes tend to be more circumspect as they attempt to balance their reaffirmed sovereignty with state and tribal political realities. They also seem determined to impress upon Stitt their standing as tribal governments.

"We have also clearly stated that we are open to discussions, but first and foremost the governor must respect our authority as a sovereign nation," reads the Muscogee (Creek) Nation statement. "We hope to build this relationship to better explore what options will be available moving forward.”

Hoskin and Anoatubby adopted similar tones.

"On civil and taxation issues, as always we are ready to work with the state," Hoskin said. "The Cherokee Nation will continue to be a good partner in this state as it has proven for more than a century. Our objective remains to reach tribal and state agreements that are not based on fear or bias, but facts, and demonstrate a respect for tribal sovereignty.”

"Moving forward," said Anoatubby, "we believe what is good for one of us is good for all of us. Recognizing the common interests of everyone involved is a great place to start.”