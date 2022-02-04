 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma governor has no grounds to sue over hunting compacts, chiefs of two tribes say
0 Comments

Oklahoma governor has no grounds to sue over hunting compacts, chiefs of two tribes say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders of Oklahoma’s two largest tribes told Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday that he has no legal grounds to claw back money under expired hunting and fishing compacts.

Read this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Featured video: Supreme Court lets McGirt ruling stand, will consider letting Oklahoma share jurisdiction

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. lauded the decision that also will evaluate whether the state has the authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert