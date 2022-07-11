Oklahoma governor creates task force on crisis pregnancies

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the wake of Oklahoma's new bans on abortions, Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order creating an 11-member task force on crisis pregnancies.

The order was filed Monday with the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which had made abortion legal nationwide for 49 years. The high court now leaves the decision on abortion access to individual states.

Oklahoma had statutes in place that went into effect when Roe was overturned on June 24.

“When I ran for governor, I promised to sign every piece of pro-life legislation to come across my desk,” Stitt said in the executive order. “I have done that. And now, Oklahoma is the most pro-life state in the country.”

But more work needs to be done, he said. Being pro-life is more than being pro-birth, he wrote.

“It also entails renewing our efforts to support mothers throughout pregnancies, especially crisis pregnancies,” he wrote. “While Oklahoma already has a strong network of Crisis Pregnancy Centers, I want to ensure all possible measures are taken to support both the unborn and mother during crisis pregnancies.”

The task force is expected to evaluate and make recommendations on how to support crisis pregnancy centers and eliminate unnecessary barriers to adoption.

The task force will also look at ways to put resources into communities to support mothers with unplanned pregnancies.

It will make recommendations on how to educate Oklahomans about life in the womb and empowering nonprofit organizations and local faith communities to efficiently support families and mothers before, during and after childbirth.

The task force will be required to submit a report on or before Oct. 28 regarding its findings and recommendations.

The task force members will serve without compensation. The Office of Management and Enterprise Services will provide staff and administrative support.

All executive agencies are instructed to work with the task force, providing any requested information and records.