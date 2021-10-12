Oklahoma Gov. Stitt, attorney general are 'enemies of sovereignty,' Cherokee leader says

“The governor’s goal is for Oklahoma to exist as a state, which requires jurisdictional certainty that we currently do not have due to McGirt.”

Leonard said state officials tried but could not find consensus among the tribes on joint agreements or federal legislation that would clarify the extent of the Supreme Court ruling.

“That left us really no other option than the courts, which is where we are today,” he said.

As proof of what can happen when two sides work together, leaders of the tribes pointed to dozens of agreements they have signed with counties and cities to cross-deputize law enforcement officers. The agreements are a contrast to the state’s rhetoric, said Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill.

“The goal of this ‘chaos campaign’ seems intended to lead one of two outcomes: Passing legislation to overturn McGirt or having the Supreme Court overturn its own decision,” he said. “I believe we should be supporting the expansion of tribes’ capacity for self-governance, not looking at ways to weaken it.”

Hoskin, whose Cherokee nation is based in northeastern Oklahoma, used the analogy of emergency responders reacting to a fire to describe current relations among tribes and the state as they respond to the Supreme Court decision.