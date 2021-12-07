Oklahoma GOP facing FEC scrutiny over inconsistencies in 2020 election cycle reporting

Errors and inconsistencies in reports from the 2020 election cycle have prompted a Federal Election Commission audit of the Oklahoma Republican Party, sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed.
Those sources and a review of FEC correspondence and the party's filings indicate bookkeeping mistakes, failure to timely respond to FEC inquiries and missed deadlines are the primary issues.
They don't seem to point to improper contributions, though the party earlier this year paid nearly $13,000 in penalties because of infractions from this period.
More penalties are thought likely.
The audit was first reported by the blog Sooner Politics.
The FEC does not publicly disclose audits or comment on them until they are completed, but the monthly reports for the state party's federal committee, known as the Oklahoma Leadership Council, is public record, as is correspondence known as Requests for Additional Information, or RFAIs.
Those documents show that virtually every monthly report for 2019 and 2020 was the subject of an RFAI and had to be amended at least once, and often several times. Many of the amendments were related to a single error that produced a cascading effect on the monthly reports for at least two years.
The poor health of those responsible for the reports and new reporting software were a factor in the errors, according to several party insiders and documents included in some of the monthly filings.
Also at issue is the inconsistent reporting of debt, principally on credit cards, which at one point appears to have exceeded $25,000. Records show the state's Republican members of Congress regularly stepped in to support the state party with contributions from their campaign and leadership organizations. At one point in 2019, the National Republican Committee sent Oklahoma Leadership Council more than $20,000.
Leslie NesSmith, chief of staff to state Chairman John Bennett, said she could not confirm the audit but did say the current administration works with the FEC to resolve all matters related to party finance filings. The current issues predate Bennett and his team, which took over in April.
David McLain, former Oklahoma Republican Party chairman, did not respond to a request for comment.
State parties generally operate with at least two political committees, one for federal offices and one for state and local activities. Joint expenses are shared according to rules set down by the FEC.
The FEC oversees federal committees such as the Oklahoma Leadership Council. The Oklahoma State Ethics Commission has jurisdiction over state committees.
