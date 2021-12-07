Oklahoma GOP facing FEC scrutiny over inconsistencies in 2020 election cycle reporting

Errors and inconsistencies in reports from the 2020 election cycle have prompted a Federal Election Commission audit of the Oklahoma Republican Party, sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed.

Those sources and a review of FEC correspondence and the party's filings indicate bookkeeping mistakes, failure to timely respond to FEC inquiries and missed deadlines are the primary issues.

They don't seem to point to improper contributions, though the party earlier this year paid nearly $13,000 in penalties because of infractions from this period.

More penalties are thought likely.

The audit was first reported by the blog Sooner Politics.

The FEC does not publicly disclose audits or comment on them until they are completed, but the monthly reports for the state party's federal committee, known as the Oklahoma Leadership Council, is public record, as is correspondence known as Requests for Additional Information, or RFAIs.