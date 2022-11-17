Oklahoma General Revenue Fund continues rapid growth

Deposits to the state's General Revenue Fund continued a long run of strong growth in October even as that growth triggered a diversion of receipts from the GRF to reserves.

The GRF is the state's primary operating fund.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services said October general revenue of $715.3 million, which was 18.6% above the estimate on which the current state budget is based.

It's 17% above the amount received during the same month a year ago.

The October deposits included no money from natural gas gross production taxes, which averaged about $80 million a month for the previous three months. That's because they had reached a rolling five-year average that causes additional revenue from that source to go into the Revenue Stabilization Fund, a reserve fund intended to smooth out revenue from volatile sources such as oil and gas.

General revenue for the first four months of fiscal year 2023 is $2.9 billion, which is 27.5% above the estimate and 20.8% above prior year collections for the same period.

"We continue to be encouraged by the upward trend of revenue collections that indicates the strength of Oklahoma's economy,” state Chief Operating Officer and OMES Interim Director John Suter said in a press release. “Oklahoma has outperformed expectations across several key revenue sources and remains fiscally strong."

Income taxes, one of the state's two primary revenue sources, accounted for near $342 million in October, which was 31.6% above expectations.

The other primary source, state sales tax, was $217.3 million, a more modest 9% above projections.

Oil gross production taxes, which have not hit the rolling average, were $56.8 million — nearly eight times the same month a year ago.

Use tax receipts were slightly below expectations at $36.5 million, and revenue called Other Sources of $62.7 million missed the mark by 12.6%.