Oklahoma flag won't be flown routinely at Cherokee Nation facilities, chief orders

  • Updated
By this fall, the Oklahoma flag will be on display at Cherokee Nation facilities only under limited circumstances. 

As part of an executive order signed Friday by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., the only flags to be flown regularly at tribal properties by Sept. 1 will be those of the tribe and the United States of America. 

The Oklahoma flag will be displayed only if a state dignitary or officials with the Oklahoma National Guard are visiting in their professional capacities or with the approval of the tribe’s administration. 

Prior to the executive order, the state flag has been among those regularly displayed at Cherokee Nation facilities that had enough space to accommodate more than one flag.

As written, the directive applies to all sites owned or leased by the tribe and its entities, such as Cherokee Nation Businesses and the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.

The order includes language allowing sites to seek an exemption if they cannot comply due to extenuating circumstances, such as provisions in a preexisting lease or contract.  

The order specifically references the government-to-government relationship between the tribe and the United States as justification for the move. 

In an emailed statement, Hoskin said the tribe is still an ally of the state of Oklahoma and that the decision to reduce the number of flags regularly flying over Cherokee Nation facilities was not meant to send a message to the contrary. 

“The Cherokee Nation is a sovereign entity with jurisdiction over our reservation and the use of the Cherokee flag on our land should reflect the strength and determination of the Cherokee people over these 113 years,” he wrote.

“The Oklahoma state flag remains in use at events involving Oklahoma government leadership or honoring visiting dignitaries and service in the Oklahoma National Guard.” 

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office declined to comment Wednesday on the change. 

