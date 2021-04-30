Oklahoma eligible for $6.4 billion from American Rescue Plan, lawmakers say

Oklahoma is in line to receive $6.4 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, legislative leaders told the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce Friday morning.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, House Appropriations Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston and House Appropriations Vice Chairman Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said the rules for dispersing and spending the money haven't been finalized, but much of the money will go directly to schools and cities instead of through the governor's office.
While many Oklahomans, including the state's all-Republican congressional delegation, say they're concerned by the size of the ARPA, it's potential impact is undeniable.
For comparison purposes, Oklahoma received around $1.5 billion under last year's coronavirus relief bill, the CARES Act, and the total amount of state-generated revenue available for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is $9.6 billion.
The three lawmakers said $1.3 billion of that will be directed to local government — compared to the CARES Act's $250 million, of which about $12 million was left on the table.
Common education, will get almost $1.5 million, most of it distributed directly to individual districts based on their Title I status. This means low-income schools will receive more proportionately than high-income schools.
Public colleges and universities will receive more than $400 million, and the governor's office will have a little over $2 billion to spend more or less as it thinks best.
How the influx of cash, which can be spent over several years, might affect this session's budget-making is unclear.
Thompson was adamant Friday about not using any of the ARPA money for continuing expenses or to increase the state's long-term financial commitments, and his House colleagues seemed to agree.
Hilbert said he wants to ease limits on school carryover reserves so districts aren't rushed to spend the money.
Thompson said he and Wallace are "probably over 90% in agreement" on the budget, to which Wallace concurred.
The main sticking points, though, including school funding, which is the largest single component of the budget, and House Speaker Charles McCall's to pass up to $500 million in income tax cuts.
Thompson repeated that the Senate has no interest in McCall's corporate incomes tax proposal, which is the largest component of the package, but seemed to leave open the possibility of a small reduction in individual income tax rates.