Oklahoma eligible for $6.4 billion from American Rescue Plan, lawmakers say

Public colleges and universities will receive more than $400 million, and the governor's office will have a little over $2 billion to spend more or less as it thinks best.

How the influx of cash, which can be spent over several years, might affect this session's budget-making is unclear.

Thompson was adamant Friday about not using any of the ARPA money for continuing expenses or to increase the state's long-term financial commitments, and his House colleagues seemed to agree.

Hilbert said he wants to ease limits on school carryover reserves so districts aren't rushed to spend the money.

Thompson said he and Wallace are "probably over 90% in agreement" on the budget, to which Wallace concurred.

The main sticking points, though, including school funding, which is the largest single component of the budget, and House Speaker Charles McCall's to pass up to $500 million in income tax cuts.

Thompson repeated that the Senate has no interest in McCall's corporate incomes tax proposal, which is the largest component of the package, but seemed to leave open the possibility of a small reduction in individual income tax rates.

