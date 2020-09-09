 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Election Board secretary: 'Only a moron would try to vote twice'

  • Updated
Ziriax

Secretary of State Election Board Paul Ziriax is pictured June 5, 2020. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Wednesday, President Trump encouraged voters in North Carolina to vote twice to make sure their vote counted.

Here in Oklahoma, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax says there are safeguards in place to prevent people from turning in more than one ballot.

“Frankly, only a moron would try to vote twice in my opinion,” Ziriax said. “Every time they try, you are caught.”

Click here for the full story at KFOR.com.

