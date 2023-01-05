Oklahoma Democrat pushes to repeal law that limits race, gender instruction

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Democratic state lawmaker is making a longshot attempt to repeal a controversial law that limits classroom instruction on race and gender.

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, a Norman Democrat and former teacher, filed legislation Wednesday to repeal House Bill 1775 — a 2021 law that proponents say bans the teaching of critical race theory.

Rosecrants admits that his bill is unlikely to advance in the GOP-dominated Oklahoma Legislature, but said he wants to make noise about the law he thinks is harmful to public schools.

The Republican authors of HB 1775 said they see no reason to change or repeal the law.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who signed HB 1775, and State Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters have touted the measure as a needed ban on critical race theory in schools. The term, which refers to an academic concept that says racism is embedded in American society through policies and legal systems, is not directly mentioned in the law.

HB 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist or sexist.

Rosecrants prefiled House Bill 1031, called the “Restoration of Sanity in Education Act,” ahead of the legislative session that begins Feb. 6.

He argues that HB 1775 is overly broad and doesn’t include protections for teachers, who could face suspension or the revocation of their certification if they violate the law.

Saying critical race theory isn’t being taught in K-12 schools, anyway, Rosecrants said the law was designed to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.

“This never needed to be a bill,” he said. “It never needed to pass. Now that it has, it's a pox on our state.”

Last year, the State Board of Education sanctioned Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools over reported violations of HB 1775.

The board punished TPS for a 2021 professional development session on implicit bias for teachers. Mustang was punished for a self-reported incident that stemmed from a voluntary activity in one middle school classroom.

Sen. David Bullard and Rep. Kevin West, who authored HB 1775, said the violations prove that some districts are teaching banned concepts and that the law is working as intended to end such practices.

A former teacher and assistant principal in Durant, Bullard said he doesn’t expect Rosecrants’ bill to get heard in either legislative chamber.

Bullard also questioned why liberals are fighting HB 1775 if they think none of the concepts banned by the law is being taught. At that point, HB 1775 is a moot point, he said.

“It comes as no surprise that what they want is for a teacher to be able to shame a student because of their race or their sex,” Bullard said. “It comes as no surprise that they want someone to teach students they are racist because of their race or sex.”

Rosecrants said HB 1775 undermines local control of school districts, whose administrators should be able to handle any disciplinary action that may be needed.

Others have advocated for the repeal of HB 1775.

The Osage Nation Congress and leaders of the Five Tribes have demanded that HB 1775 be repealed. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. previously called the law a solution in search of a problem that derails progress Oklahoma has made in teaching the state’s full and complicated history with local Native American tribes.

HB 1775 is the subject of an ongoing federal lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, a handful of Oklahoma students and teachers, and others.

