Oklahoma delegation splits on veto override, bigger stimulus payments

Oklahoma's congressional delegation split 3-1 on both the override of President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act and larger coronavirus relief payments.
The delegation's fifth member, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, missed the votes because of flight delays.
First District Congressman Kevin Hern was the only Oklahoman to back Trump's veto of the defense bill, although Mullin said he would have had he been present.
Hern, who last week said he supported Trump's call for larger COVID relief payments, voted against them on Monday, presumably because they were not accompanied by the corresponding spending cuts Trump seems to have envisioned.
Representatives Frank Lucas, Tom Cole and Kendra Horn, all of whom have large military a presence in their districts, were among the large majority voting to override Trump's veto.
“While I understand the president’s concerns with certain provisions, I believe that this NDAA, in its entirety, makes essential progress in meeting our national security objectives," said Cole, whose district includes Tinker Air Force Base and Fort Sill.
"To be clear, we can and should address the president’s valid concerns in other legislation, but I will certainly not jeopardize the important missions at Tinker and Fort Sill or the brave men and women who carry them out,” he said.
Lucas, whose district includes Altus and Vance Air Force Bases, said much the same.
"Congress must not miss the opportunity to pass such a strong bill that provides for our Armed Service members, supports military families, and includes meaningful measures that counters aggression shown by Russia and China,” Lucas said.
Earlier in the day, Cole voted to boost coronavirus relief payments to most Americans from $600 to $2,000.
“The wrath of the coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented hardships for many Americans, and I applaud President Trump for urging Congress to deliver more targeted relief to individuals and families in the form of stimulus checks," Cole said.
Lucas, who represents northwest Tulsa and nearby communities west of the city, said he "joined with President Trump" in supporting the additional relief payments.
"During times of need, Congress must provide stability and a bridge for individuals and families until we are fully on the path of recovery,” Lucas said.
Horn, in one of her last acts before leaving Congress, voted for the defense bill and the larger coronavirus payments.