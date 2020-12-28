Oklahoma delegation splits on veto override, bigger stimulus payments

Oklahoma's congressional delegation split 3-1 on both the override of President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act and larger coronavirus relief payments.

The delegation's fifth member, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, missed the votes because of flight delays.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern was the only Oklahoman to back Trump's veto of the defense bill, although Mullin said he would have had he been present.

Hern, who last week said he supported Trump's call for larger COVID relief payments, voted against them on Monday, presumably because they were not accompanied by the corresponding spending cuts Trump seems to have envisioned.

Representatives Frank Lucas, Tom Cole and Kendra Horn, all of whom have large military a presence in their districts, were among the large majority voting to override Trump's veto.

“While I understand the president’s concerns with certain provisions, I believe that this NDAA, in its entirety, makes essential progress in meeting our national security objectives," said Cole, whose district includes Tinker Air Force Base and Fort Sill.