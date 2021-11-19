Oklahoma delegation a loud 'no' on $1.75 trillion Build Back Better

Opponents contend it is inflationary, too expensive and will fuel unacceptable growth in the federal bureaucracy.

“This bill changes the foundation of our country,” 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said. “Each provision included in this legislation is an item from the far-left’s socialist wish list. At a price tag of $1.75 trillion, plus the $1.2 trillion so-called infrastructure package, this level of spending will saddle Americans with debt for generations to come. Our country is already suffering from record high inflation — spending trillions more is the last thing we should be doing.”

Hern characterized it as the largest expansion in history of the U.S. government.

"It amounts to a giant, unprecedented leap towards socialism, abandoning American job creators and leaving hardworking taxpayers to cover the bill," he said.

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma's 3rd District said the bill does not address pressing issues on which Republicans and Democrats largely agree.