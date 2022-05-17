Oklahoma could have different rules and dates for state, federal elections under legislation sent to governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's state and local elections could be on different days and under different rules than its federal elections under legislation passed Tuesday by the state House of Representatives and sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

House Bill 3232, by Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon, essentially would instruct state officials to ignore "any federal law, regulation, order, or other official action" that "seeks to substantially modify or supersede any (state) voter registration or election administration laws" in the conduct of state and local elections.

Earlier testimony on the matter indicated that this would be likely to cause the creation of separate voter registration lists, with some people eligible to vote only in federal elections, and elections on different days because of the complexity of administering two sets of rules.

A House analysis put the cost of doing so at $1 million to 1.5 million per additional election.

Crosswhite Hader, though, said the expense and work would be worthwhile if the measure prevents federal overreach and making sure "people are here legitimately."

Under the final terms of the bill, following determination by the attorney general and secretary of the State Election Board that a conflict between state and federal law exists, a committee composed mostly of legislators would be appointed to make recommendations to the Legislature and governor.

The committee itself could enact temporary changes if the Legislature is not in session.

Also on Wednesday, the House sent to the governor two significant pieces of medical marijuana reform, HB 3734 and 3752, both by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee.

HB 3734 would change the process for obtaining a medical marijuana business license. It would require new applicants to first obtain a 180-day "temporary" license that would be for a sort of provisionary period during which no business activity could actually take place. The bill also would significantly increase the documentation required to obtain or renew a license.

HB 3752 would provide for the seizure and rehabilitation of abandoned medical marijuana-related property.

State and local governments would not be able to do business with vendors who "discriminate" against the firearms industry, under the provisions of HB 3144. Several representatives said the state seems to be compiling a long list of businesses and people it doesn't want around, but the bill passed easily and was sent to the governor.

