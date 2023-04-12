The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is warning people about false calls about defective electric and gas meters.
The calls include statements that they come from the Corporation Commission and ask for payment to help recall "defective" equipment, a news release from the agency states.
Businesses may have been targeted with these calls, as well, the release adds.
The commission encourages anyone who receives one of these calls to hang up immediately.
For questions, call the Oklahoma Corporation Commission at 405-521-2211.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.