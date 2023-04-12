The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is warning people about false calls about defective electric and gas meters.

The calls include statements that they come from the Corporation Commission and ask for payment to help recall "defective" equipment, a news release from the agency states.

Businesses may have been targeted with these calls, as well, the release adds.

The commission encourages anyone who receives one of these calls to hang up immediately.

For questions, call the Oklahoma Corporation Commission at 405-521-2211.