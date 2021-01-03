Oklahoma continues to rank poorly in White House COVID-19 reports, but state stops seeking details to share with public

On Tuesday, three Oklahoma health leaders voiced support for the White House’s weekly reports in response to a question during a virtual news conference.

Dr. Jean Hausheer, who heads the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 Task Force, said they prefer to look at all data and methodologies possible, which is helpful in studying a novel virus.

“Their methodology is obviously different — the White House — it doesn’t mean that it’s bad,” Hausheer said. “It’s actually quite interesting, and I personally like to look at all of it.”

Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said he wants to see the state continue to make the reports public because every bit of information or data is helpful.

Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access, said the reports are important for helping to shape thinking and decisions.

“Admittedly, sometimes it creates some confusion when the numbers don’t match exactly what we see from the state,” Kendrick said. “That in and of itself gives us some more information about who knows what and where they are.