Oklahoma conservative group wants tribal reservation boundaries gone

It was signed by Jonathan Small, OCPA president, and Larry V. Parman, OCPA chairman.

Asked to respond, most members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation were noncommittal but indicated no enthusiasm for the idea.

The lone exception was 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, the state’s only Democrat.

“America has repeatedly broken her promises to Native Americans and Tribal Nations,” Horn said in a written statement. “Congress has a responsibility and obligation to honor its trusts and treaties. Tribal Nations should be able to negotiate with the state of Oklahoma to implement the results of the McGirt case, and I stand ready to help in my role as a member of Congress.”

A spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said he is “in a listening mode with the rest of the delegation.”

The state’s four Republican House members either offered no comment or referred to a July 9 joint statement issued after the release of the McGirt decision. That statement said all seven members of the delegation “remain committed to working together to both affirm tribal sovereignty and ensure safety and justice for all Oklahomans.”

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, could not be reached for comment.