Oklahoma conservative group wants tribal reservation boundaries gone

A letter urging the state’s congressional delegation to legislate the “disestablishment” of traditional Indian reservation boundaries seems to be stirring up some controversy but not much interest among the recipients.
Sent by the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, long among the more powerful conservative political influences in the state, the letter is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision earlier this year.
That decision held that Congress never disestablished the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in Oklahoma, and while the ruling was limited to certain criminal cases in the Creek Nation, it has ramifications for other tribal nations and reservations that were all but erased by statehood.
The OCPA says in its letter that Congress should act “to provide certainty and fairness for all Oklahomans regardless of race, ethnicity, geography or financial position, consistent with the one-state premise on which our state was founded.”
It said policy areas affected by the McGirt decision cover taxation, regulation, civil court jurisdiction, land use, criminal justice reform and the economy.
“Until Congress acts, the state of Oklahoma and native nations should enter into an accord that has the effect if disestablishing the reservations in Oklahoma,” the letter says.
It was signed by Jonathan Small, OCPA president, and Larry V. Parman, OCPA chairman.
Asked to respond, most members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation were noncommittal but indicated no enthusiasm for the idea.
The lone exception was 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, the state’s only Democrat.
“America has repeatedly broken her promises to Native Americans and Tribal Nations,” Horn said in a written statement. “Congress has a responsibility and obligation to honor its trusts and treaties. Tribal Nations should be able to negotiate with the state of Oklahoma to implement the results of the McGirt case, and I stand ready to help in my role as a member of Congress.”
A spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said he is “in a listening mode with the rest of the delegation.”
The state’s four Republican House members either offered no comment or referred to a July 9 joint statement issued after the release of the McGirt decision. That statement said all seven members of the delegation “remain committed to working together to both affirm tribal sovereignty and ensure safety and justice for all Oklahomans.”
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, could not be reached for comment.
Someone with knowledge of the situation said there is little chance that OCPA’s recommendation will be taken up in the final months of the 116th Congress, which ends Jan. 3, or in the early stages of the 117th, for that matter.
If Congress isn’t much interested, the tribes are.
(Muscogee) Creek Principal Chief David Hill dryly remarked that he was “grateful” for OCPA’s letter because it exposed the true motivations behind attempts to address the McGirt case through legislation.
“We have said all along that legislative efforts to undermine McGirt would harm Indian nations but now it’s clear that the full goal of those pushing legislation is the eradication of sovereignty and the ultimate disestablishment of reservations,” he said.
“We will fight so that not one iota of the sovereignty, treaty rights, and jurisdiction affirmed in McGirt is surrendered through legislation,” Hill continued. “We stand with hundreds of other tribes across the nation when we say “see you on the battlefield!”
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the letter was not surprising, adding that the OCPA does not understand the positive impacts the tribes have had on the state. It also does not understand Indian law, he said.
One of the most egregious ways to injure a tribe is to destroy its reservation, Hoskin said.
“Those views should be in the dust bin of history,” he said. “OCPA is of declining relevance.”
The state’s congressional delegation should “brush off” the “ill-informed” recommendations of an organization “that just doesn’t get it,” he said.
Hoskin said the tribes have known that the reservations were never dismantled, but it took more than a century for that to be acknowledged.
“What we need to do is work through jurisdictional gaps it might create,” Hoskin said. “It will take some action by Congress. It needs to be action that respects the tribes — not erodes — empowers the tribes to do what we have done best.”
Small said disestablishment of the reservations would not get rid of tribal governments. He said the group is calling on Congress to “put things back the way they were before” the McGirt decision.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
