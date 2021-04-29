Oklahoma City pastor blasts Sen. Nathan Dahm on Senate floor for Kamala Harris comments

The fallout from sexually suggestive comments by state Sen. Nathan Dahm about Vice President Kamala Harris reached a new level on the floor of the Oklahoma Senate chamber Thursday.
During the conclusion of a morning session, the Rev. Lee Cooper Jr., pastor of Prospect Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, chastised Dahm during an address ahead of the official prayer for statements he called "still wrong" and "still racist."
"Everyone should have, after last week, stood up and said, 'No, we will not have this in our Senate,'" Cooper said. "We cannot make statements about straws. Not only should that have come from the women senators in this chamber, but it should have come from everyone who heard about it."
Dahm, a Broken Arrow Republican, made a reference to Harris and paper straws in a press release last week, and when asked about it by a KTUL reporter, he replied, “In talking with some people, one thing that could be said is that, you know, you can’t use a paper straw for a milkshake, but maybe Kamala Harris could because of her vast experience.”
When asked if that was a reference to oral sex, Dahm did not deny it.
Republican detractors have pointed to Harris’ mid-1990s relationship with California politician Willie Brown and have tried to link it to her years of public service as district attorney for San Francisco, California attorney general, U.S. senator and now vice president.
Cooper, who was a guest of Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, continued to blister Dahm, suggesting that his comments were explicitly sexist and racist in nature.
"Sen. Dahm, you don't have to take it back," he said. "You're still sexist. It is still misogynistic. It is still racist."
Shortly after his 10-minute address, the Senate went into executive session in what was a rare occurrence.
The chamber's last executive session took place in 2013 when then-Sen. David Holt referred to a Democratic senator as "Matlock."
Dahm, who was in attendance during Thursday's session, did not return a call from the Tulsa World seeking comment.
Young, who has known Cooper for more than 30 years, said he didn't have foreknowledge of the remarks but concluded that the pastor "did a really good job" overall based on the context of the message that also touched on racial strife and political divisiveness.
"It was a good illustration in the midst of his message," Young said. "He was trying to say we need to be a little more awake about the things that are happening in our state."
Senate Democrats earlier this week in a letter to state Senate leaders charged that Dahm violated Rule 5-1 of the Senate’s Conduct and Ethical Standards.