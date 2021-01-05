Oklahoma City mayor urges elected officials to avoid 'comforting lies' and acknowledge Biden's win

“Right now these comforting lies are threatening the very essence of American life: the idea that we vote and through that vote collectively choose our destiny as a people,” Holt wrote.

He makes clear in his article that there are many public officials across the country who have stood up and done what is right and that they should be remembered as heroes.

And for those who have yet to get there, he holds out hope and understanding.

“When you parse all of the statements, you realize they are all saying, basically, ‘Our constituents feel this way, and so we have to do something,’” Holt said. “Not that there is actually evidence, but we are just at a loss as to what to tell our constituents. That whole thought is what led me down this path of writing the piece.”

Oklahoma City’s municipal elections, like Tulsa’s, are nonpartisan. Holt said that did not cause him to think twice about writing the article, noting that no one could accuse him of siding with Republicans on this issue.