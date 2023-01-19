Oklahoma bill against lewd acts targets pride parade, drag shows, opponents say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Critics of a measure that would criminalize lewd behavior in public say the measure targets pride parades and drag shows.
Under Senate Bill 503, authored by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, no political subdivision could allow or permit a public display of lewd acts or obscene material in public places or where children could see them. The law would cover parades, shows, concerts, plays and any other activity where a minor could witness lewd acts or obscene material or any person could unwillingly see them.
“No individual shall be allowed to show lewd acts or obscene material in a public place where any other individual could witness such lewd acts or obscene material,” the bill says.
It describes lewd acts as “sexual behavior imitating sex or sexual acts, groping, indecent exposure of genitalia or sexual paraphernalia, display of replicas of genitalia, sexually touching oneself or someone else, or convincing or forcing someone else to sexually touch or observe sexual behavior.”
The bill says that "any individual intentionally displaying lewd acts or obscene material in front of a minor shall be guilty of a felony. Any person may have a cause of action against such individual who intentionally commits such acts in any manner in which a minor was exposed to the lewd act or obscene material, or an individual was unwillingly exposed to the lewd act or obscene material."
Bullard's office said he would not be available to talk about his proposed law until next week.
Nguyen said the measure was a “blatant attempt to remove 2SLGBTQ people from all aspects of public life.”
Nicole McAffee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, a statewide 2SLGBTQPlus advocacy organization, said that while the bill wouldn't “expressly ban or criminalize drag or pride parades, it definitely leaves room for an interpretation that could be used to criminalize folks performing drag at pride (parades and events).”
Drag is an art form and a performance that can vary in terms of subject matter, McAffee said, explaining that it can involve comedy, dancing and singing. It often involves ad-libbing to recorded music while interacting with an audience. The venue and audience can have an impact on the performance, McAffee said.
Drag queens and kings impersonate women and men, respectively.
McAffee said the bill creates a lot of questions.
For example, if a movie has a sex scene in it, she asked, who could be prosecuted for a showing in a public place — the person who turns on the projector or player or the person who owns the venue where the movie is shown?
Photos: 2021 Tulsa Pride Parade
Photos: Tulsa Pride 2021 interfaith service
Gallery: The 37th annual Tulsa Pride Festival
Pride 1997
Pride 1997
Jimmy Flower leads the Gay Pride parade down Edison Road on June 14, 1997. Photo by Joe Iverson/Tulsa World
John and Chris Healy show their support for gay rights during the Pride March on June 14, 1997. The Healys represented the National Organization for Women at the march and picnic. Photo by Joe Iverson/Tulsa World
A protester displays his sign as Rep. Barney Frank waves to supporters at the Gay Pride Parade on Peoria Avenue, June 12, 1999. Frank is the only openly gay congressman. Photo by Paul Rutherford/Tulsa World
Joyce Tiemann protests U.S. Representative Barney Frank from Massachusetts serving as the Grand Marshall of the first Gay Pride Parade in Tulsa, OK on Peoria Avenue, June 12, 1999. Photo by Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World
Representing HOPE/RAIN, Justin Callaghan and Stephanie Lervolino fight the wind as they carry a banner down Boston Avenue. The Tulsa Pride Parade started at 15th Street and Utica Avenue and ended at Veterans Park on June 12, 2004. A. CUERVO/Tulsa World
A parade-goers carry a giant rainbow flag as they walk down 15th Street. The Diversity Celebration parade started at 15th Street and Utica Avenue and ended at Veterans Park on June 12, 2004. Photo by A. Cuervo/Tulsa World
A parade-goer carries sign with her hands tied in protest of her inability to marry. The back of the sign reads "my hads are tied." Today's 2004 Diversity Celebration parade started at 15th Street and Utica Avenue and ended at Veterans Park on June 12, 2004. Photo by A. Cuervo/Tulsa World
A float from College Hill Presbyterian Church carries a cross and rainbow as it makes its way down 15th Street. The Diversity Celebration parade started at 15th Street and Utica Avenue and ended at Veterans Park on June 12, 2004. Photo by A. Cuervo/Tulsa World
Daniel West holds part of a rainbow banner in the 2007 Tulsa Pride and Diversity parade, ran from 15th Street and Utica Avenue to Veteran's Park in Tulsa on June 9, 2007. After the parade, participants were welcomed to a pride festival in Veteran's Park. ADAM WISNESKI/TULSA WORLD
Fontay Smith, left, and Jay West cheer on parade participants at the 2007 Tulsa Pride and Diversity. "We can be who we want to be," West said. "It doesn't matter. We're not going to let [the protesters] stop us." ADAM WISNESKI/TULSA WORLD
Jhavan Moacyr, right, thows beads to spectators while Ryan Morgan watches during the 2007 Tulsa Pride and Diversity parade on June 9, 2007. The two are male dancers at Steve's Hideaway Lounge. ADAM WISNESKI/TULSA WORLD
Gretchen Roper, of Tulsa, carries a large sign in support of her daughter Chantel Baughman (right) and Chantel's girlfriend Imani Wright (center, in yellow shirt) during the Tulsa Pride Parade and Street Festival in Tulsa on June 2, 2012. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Ivy Epsilon and "Sqeeks" wait before the start of the Tulsa Pride Parade on June 4, 2016. Tulsa Pride is the longest running Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride festival in Oklahoma. NICOLE BOLIAUX/Tulsa World
Dan Abernathy, from Tulsa, stands for a portrait near the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center on 4th Street in Tulsa during the Tulsa Pride Parade and Festival on June 4, 2016. He said it took about an hour to apply the glitter. NICOLE BOLIAUX/Tulsa World