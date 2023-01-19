Oklahoma bill against lewd acts targets pride parade, drag shows, opponents say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Critics of a measure that would criminalize lewd behavior in public say the measure targets pride parades and drag shows.

Under Senate Bill 503, authored by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, no political subdivision could allow or permit a public display of lewd acts or obscene material in public places or where children could see them. The law would cover parades, shows, concerts, plays and any other activity where a minor could witness lewd acts or obscene material or any person could unwillingly see them.

“No individual shall be allowed to show lewd acts or obscene material in a public place where any other individual could witness such lewd acts or obscene material,” the bill says.

It describes lewd acts as “sexual behavior imitating sex or sexual acts, groping, indecent exposure of genitalia or sexual paraphernalia, display of replicas of genitalia, sexually touching oneself or someone else, or convincing or forcing someone else to sexually touch or observe sexual behavior.”

The bill says that "any individual intentionally displaying lewd acts or obscene material in front of a minor shall be guilty of a felony. Any person may have a cause of action against such individual who intentionally commits such acts in any manner in which a minor was exposed to the lewd act or obscene material, or an individual was unwillingly exposed to the lewd act or obscene material."

Bullard's office said he would not be available to talk about his proposed law until next week.

Cindy Nguyen, ACLU Oklahoma policy director, said in response to the bill that “we all have a First Amendment right to express ourselves on and off stage.”

“Drag is a form of creative expression just like dance, fashion and music, and all of those are protected by the First Amendment. The spirit of this bill bans drag shows.”

Nguyen said the measure was a “blatant attempt to remove 2SLGBTQ people from all aspects of public life.”

Nicole McAffee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, a statewide 2SLGBTQPlus advocacy organization, said that while the bill wouldn't “expressly ban or criminalize drag or pride parades, it definitely leaves room for an interpretation that could be used to criminalize folks performing drag at pride (parades and events).”

Drag is an art form and a performance that can vary in terms of subject matter, McAffee said, explaining that it can involve comedy, dancing and singing. It often involves ad-libbing to recorded music while interacting with an audience. The venue and audience can have an impact on the performance, McAffee said.

Drag queens and kings impersonate women and men, respectively.

McAffee said the bill creates a lot of questions.

For example, if a movie has a sex scene in it, she asked, who could be prosecuted for a showing in a public place — the person who turns on the projector or player or the person who owns the venue where the movie is shown?

