Oklahoma attorney general reviewing books for violations of state obscenity law

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is reviewing more than 50 books to see whether they could violate the state’s obscenity law.
Some books on his list are classics, such as “Of Mice and Men” and “Lord of the Flies.”
The list also includes “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” and “The Every Body Book: The LGBTQ+ Inclusive Guide for Kids about Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families.”
The review was first reported by the online news outlet The Frontier.
“Attorney General O’Connor received complaints from several concerned individuals,” said Madelyn Sheriff, a spokeswoman.
The agency did not have a timeline for completing its review, she said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed O’Connor to the attorney general’s post after Mike Hunter resigned. O’Connor is seeking a full term in this year’s elections.
“The real issue here isn’t the books,” said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, a former Tulsa Public Schools teacher. “It is the election.”
The state has librarians and procedures for community standards, Waldron noted.
“We don’t need the attorney general to look over the shoulder of trusted librarians with advanced degrees just because a group of people want to stir up some trouble,” he said.
Waldron said the role of O’Connor’s office is to find out why natural gas prices increased so dramatically during last winter’s freeze and getting millions of dollars returned from Epic Charter Schools following a critical audit.
“Instead, we are going after President Biden and we are going after the (Native American) tribes,” Waldron said.
O’Connor has filed lawsuits against the policies of the Biden administration and sought to overturn a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, McGirt v. Oklahoma, which affirmed that tribal reservations still exist for purposes of criminal prosecution.
Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said he is not concerned about O’Connor’s review.
“Schools have a process by which they approve books and have a process by which a book can be requested for review,” Hime said.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who is running against Stitt in this year’s gubernatorial election, said: “Parents should have a say in the books that their children have access to.
“Local school boards are required to have a process in place to review books in school libraries, and state rules clearly place that responsibility in the hands of local boards.
“Before AG O’Connor begins arresting teachers and librarians, we hope he would share the complaints he’s received over the last year with the OSDE (Oklahoma State Department of Education),” she said.
School library books have also gotten the attention of lawmakers.
Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, has filed Senate Bill 1142. The measure would prohibit schools from maintaining or promoting books “that make as their primary subject the study of sex, sexual preferences, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity, or gender identity or books that are of a sexual nature that a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know of or approve of prior to their child being exposed to it.”
The measure would require districts to remove books within 30 days after a written request to do so.
Failure to remove such a book would result in an employee’s dismissal and inability to be re-employed for two years, if the bill becomes law.
Parents and legal guardians would be allowed to seek damages of a minimum of $10,000 per day a book requested for removal remained on the shelf.
“Our education system is not the place to teach moral lessons that should instead be left up to parents and families,” Standridge said in a December press release. “Unfortunately, however, more and more schools are trying to indoctrinate students by exposing them to gender, sexual and racial identity curriculums and courses.”
The measure has been assigned to the Senate Education Committee.
