Oklahoma attorney general reviewing books for violations of state obscenity law

“Before AG O’Connor begins arresting teachers and librarians, we hope he would share the complaints he’s received over the last year with the OSDE (Oklahoma State Department of Education),” she said.

School library books have also gotten the attention of lawmakers.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, has filed Senate Bill 1142. The measure would prohibit schools from maintaining or promoting books “that make as their primary subject the study of sex, sexual preferences, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity, or gender identity or books that are of a sexual nature that a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know of or approve of prior to their child being exposed to it.”

The measure would require districts to remove books within 30 days after a written request to do so.

Failure to remove such a book would result in an employee’s dismissal and inability to be re-employed for two years, if the bill becomes law.

Parents and legal guardians would be allowed to seek damages of a minimum of $10,000 per day a book requested for removal remained on the shelf.