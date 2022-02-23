 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma attorney general reviewing books for violations of state obscenity law
0 Comments
top story

Oklahoma attorney general reviewing books for violations of state obscenity law

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is reviewing more than 50 books to see whether they could violate the state’s obscenity law.

Some books on his list are classics, such as “Of Mice and Men” and “Lord of the Flies.”

The list also includes “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” and “The Every Body Book: The LGBTQ+ Inclusive Guide for Kids about Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families.”

The review was first reported by the online news outlet The Frontier.

“Attorney General O’Connor received complaints from several concerned individuals,” said Madelyn Sheriff, a spokeswoman.

The agency did not have a timeline for completing its review, she said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed O’Connor to the attorney general’s post after Mike Hunter resigned. O’Connor is seeking a full term in this year’s elections.

“The real issue here isn’t the books,” said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, a former Tulsa Public Schools teacher. “It is the election.”

The state has librarians and procedures for community standards, Waldron noted.

“We don’t need the attorney general to look over the shoulder of trusted librarians with advanced degrees just because a group of people want to stir up some trouble,” he said.

Waldron said the role of O’Connor’s office is to find out why natural gas prices increased so dramatically during last winter’s freeze and getting millions of dollars returned from Epic Charter Schools following a critical audit.

“Instead, we are going after President Biden and we are going after the (Native American) tribes,” Waldron said.

O’Connor has filed lawsuits against the policies of the Biden administration and sought to overturn a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, McGirt v. Oklahoma, which affirmed that tribal reservations still exist for purposes of criminal prosecution.

Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said he is not concerned about O’Connor’s review.

“Schools have a process by which they approve books and have a process by which a book can be requested for review,” Hime said.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who is running against Stitt in this year’s gubernatorial election, said: “Parents should have a say in the books that their children have access to.

“Local school boards are required to have a process in place to review books in school libraries, and state rules clearly place that responsibility in the hands of local boards.

“Before AG O’Connor begins arresting teachers and librarians, we hope he would share the complaints he’s received over the last year with the OSDE (Oklahoma State Department of Education),” she said.

School library books have also gotten the attention of lawmakers.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, has filed Senate Bill 1142. The measure would prohibit schools from maintaining or promoting books “that make as their primary subject the study of sex, sexual preferences, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity, or gender identity or books that are of a sexual nature that a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know of or approve of prior to their child being exposed to it.”

The measure would require districts to remove books within 30 days after a written request to do so.

Failure to remove such a book would result in an employee’s dismissal and inability to be re-employed for two years, if the bill becomes law.

Parents and legal guardians would be allowed to seek damages of a minimum of $10,000 per day a book requested for removal remained on the shelf.

“Our education system is not the place to teach moral lessons that should instead be left up to parents and families,” Standridge said in a December press release. “Unfortunately, however, more and more schools are trying to indoctrinate students by exposing them to gender, sexual and racial identity curriculums and courses.”

The measure has been assigned to the Senate Education Committee.

Featured video: Bixby School board votes to keep challenged books

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Books being investigated

"A is for Activism" written and illustrated by Innosanto Nagara

"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie

"All American Boys" by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds

"Bad For You" by Abbi Glines

"Be Gay, Do Comics" by The Nib

"Before I Fall" by Lauren Oliver

"Between Shades of Gray" by Ruta Sepetys

"Bless Me Ultima" by Rudolfo Anaya

"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison

"Brave New World" by Aldous Huxley

"Bridge to Terabithia" by Katherine Paterson

"Broken Things" by Lauren Oliver

"Burned" by Ellen Hopkins

"By the Time You Read This I'll Be Dead" by Julie Anne Peters

"Crank" by Ellen Hopkins

"The Chocolate War" by Robert Cormier

"A Court of Frost and Starlight" by Sarah J. Maas

"The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein" by Kiersten White

"Dear Evan Hansen" by Val Emmich and Steven Levenson

"The Every Body Book: The LGBTQ+ Inclusive Guide for Kids about Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families" by Rachel E. Simon

"For Black Girls Like Me" by Mariama J. Lockington

"Fairest: The Lunar Chronicles: Levana's Story" by Marissa Meyer

"Forever" by Judy Blume

"Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky

"George" by Alex Gino

"The Hate You Give" by Angie Thomas

"Hold Me Closer" by Will Grayson

"House of Furies" by Madeleine Roux

"I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou

"I Was Here" by Gayle Forman

"Infandous" by Elana K. Arnold

"Jack of Hearts (And Other Parts)" by L.C. Rosen

"Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison

"Looking for Alaska" by John Green

"Lord of the Flies" by William Golding

"The Lovely Bones" by Alice Sebold

"Mastiff" by Tamora Pierce

"Milk and Honey" by Rupi Kaur

"Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck

"On Thin Ice" by Michael Northrop

"Queer: A Graphic History" by Meg-John Barker and Julie Scheele

"Red White & Royal Blue" by Casey McQuiston

"Scary Stories" by Alvin Schwartz

"Speak" by Laurie Halse Anderson

"Suicide Notes" by Michael Thomas Ford

"Symptoms of Being Human" by Jeff Garvin

"Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher

"Two Boys Kissing" by David Levithan

"Two Can Keep a Secret" by Karen M. McManus

"Whale Talk" by Chris Crutcher

"Whatever" by Michel Houellebecq

"You Should See Me In a Crown" by Leah Johnson

"Zenobia" by Morten Durr

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Candela's revolutionary electric hydrofoil boat has successful first voyage

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says
Govt-and-politics

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says

  • Updated

A nondisclosure agreement prevents the release of details, according to Gov. Stitt, who said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort. An electric vehicle battery factory reportedly could be at stake for the state.

MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant

Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert