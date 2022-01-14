Oklahoma attorney general, Muscogee officials have phone conversation

Two high-ranking tribal officials held a phone conversation with Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor, the Muscogee Nation said Thursday in a written statement.

"The Muscogee Nation today initiated a discussion with Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor," read the statement. "The approximately 35-minute telephone discussion with O’Connor included ... Acting Attorney General Kyle Haskins and Joe Williams, counsel for Principal Chief David Hill."

The Muscogee Nation is among the many tribes that have been largely incommunicado with state administration officials over the past three years, and particularly since the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt 2020 decision.

That decision effectively expanded the scope of tribal and federal jurisdictions in eastern Oklahoma, much to the chagrin of Gov. Kevin Stitt and many district attorneys.

"The purpose of the discussion was to establish clear lines of direct communications between the justice departments of both sovereign governments," said the Muscogee statement.