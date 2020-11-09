Oklahoma AG to file brief with Supreme Court challenging change to Pennsylvania mail-in ballot deadline

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday said he intends to file a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging a court decision rewriting Pennsylvania’s absentee ballot deadline.
The brief argues that under the Constitution, state legislatures must choose the point to stop receiving absentee ballots and start counting votes, not state courts such as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Pennsylvania voters had 50 days to return their absentee ballots to ensure they were received by Election Day, according to Hunter’s office.
The brief points to other courts that have upheld Election Day receipt deadlines, both before and during the pandemic, including in Oklahoma.
Hunter said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court improperly repealed that state legislature’s deadline by writing in a new postmark deadline with an arbitrary three-day-after-Election-Day cutoff.
“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court acted in a legislative capacity when it changed the election rules,” Hunter said. “Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution is clear — it is the duty of the legislative branch of each state that determines election rules. State election deadlines give the public the ability to quickly know the results of the election and promotes confidence in those results. Changing the rules of the election right before voting starts robs the state of being able to set its own election laws and causes confusion among voters.
“We encourage the U.S. Supreme Court to review this case without delay.”
The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has consequences that could have a national ripple effect in future elections, the brief says.
It has created chaos that makes it impossible for state legislatures to know in advance whether the election rules they have enacted will or will not be reimagined by courts, it claims.
“Review is warranted now, even after the election, to secure the constitutional framework for our most fundamental democratic processes,” the brief says.
The action comes after 10 state attorneys general, led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, filed a multistate friend of the court brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in the Pennsylvania mail-in ballot challenge case, according to a press release from the Republican Attorneys General Association.
The groups’ brief asserts that Pennsylvania overstepped its constitutional authority in accepting late ballots and violated the election clauses of the Constitution.
It alleges that voting by mail creates voter fraud risks and that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision exacerbated risks of absentee voter fraud.
