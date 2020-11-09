Oklahoma AG to file brief with Supreme Court challenging change to Pennsylvania mail-in ballot deadline

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday said he intends to file a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging a court decision rewriting Pennsylvania’s absentee ballot deadline.

The brief argues that under the Constitution, state legislatures must choose the point to stop receiving absentee ballots and start counting votes, not state courts such as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Pennsylvania voters had 50 days to return their absentee ballots to ensure they were received by Election Day, according to Hunter’s office.

The brief points to other courts that have upheld Election Day receipt deadlines, both before and during the pandemic, including in Oklahoma.

Hunter said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court improperly repealed that state legislature’s deadline by writing in a new postmark deadline with an arbitrary three-day-after-Election-Day cutoff.