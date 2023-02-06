OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's attorney general will look into the legality of the composition of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission after multiple veterans groups alleged that Gov. Kevin Stitt made unlawful appointments to the board.

Gentner Drummond, a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, met with more than two dozen veterans from at least six local veterans groups on Monday to discuss their concerns about the commission.

"I can anticipate that you are frustrated with the veterans board," Drummond told the veterans who made a surprise visit to his office.

Several former commissioners, representatives from statewide veterans groups and the director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs allege that Stitt has made illegal appointments to the board because he is not choosing appointees who are members of certain veterans service organizations.

State law says the governor is to choose five of his board appointees from lists of qualified candidates provided by five veterans service organizations. Each group then has a seat on the nine-member board.

State law also requires those groups to submit certain audits to state leaders in order to be eligible to submit board nominees to the governor. The Governor's Office and the veterans service organizations appear to have different interpretations about state law regarding those audits, Drummond said.

"I have familiarized myself with the statute, and I am curious on how the selection process has gone," Drummond said. "I'm happy to review this carefully on behalf of all veterans and have a conversation with the governor to see why he is taking the steps he's taken and what his plan is to ameliorate it."

Former Commissioner Gary Miles, whom Stitt replaced last month, said time is of the essence because the commission is scheduled to meet Friday. Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Director Joel Kintsel refused to attend the most recent commission meeting because he alleged that at least three members of the panel were not lawfully appointed.

"Something has to be done fairly quickly," Miles said.

In a letter given to Drummond, the veterans service organizations asked the attorney general to file a lawsuit challenging the validity of Stitt's appointees to the commission. Drummond did not commit to pursuing legal action.

"Governor Kevin Stitt is wrecking the Oklahoma Veterans Commission with illegal appointments in order to consummate a hostile takeover of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs," the letter states.

Stitt's office did not respond to a request for comment on Monday, but a spokeswoman previously said the governor follows state law in making appointments to the commission.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Military Order of the Purple Heart all attended the meeting with Drummond.

Their letter notes that state law says the governor should name one person from each of those groups to the commission but says just one of those groups has a legitimate appointee serving on the commission. The veterans service organizations also allege that the lack of an Oklahoma Vietnam veteran on the commission makes the board unlawful.

"A representative, rather than crony-filled governing board, produces accountability that ensures the operational integrity that Oklahoma veterans rely on for their state Department of Veterans Affairs," the letter says.

Stitt removed four members of the commission last month.

All members of the veterans commission are appointed by the governor and serve at his pleasure.