Oklahoma AG suggests federal law to let tribes share jurisdiction with state after McGirt ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a series of recommendations Wednesday that he said will help the state and its American Indian tribes deal with the repercussions of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark McGirt decision.
Hunter released a letter he said has been sent to state and tribal leaders and to Oklahoma's congressional delegation. Hunter is known to have been working behind the scenes to gather support for the proposal for some time.
Briefly put, the letter recommends the congressional delegation introduce federal legislation that would allow the tribes and the state to compact on criminal justice issues, and for the state and tribes to work out compacts on tax issues raised by McGirt.
McGirt involved a child molester who sued to have his conviction in state court overturned, arguing he should have been tried in federal court because he is a Seminole citizen and the crimes occurred in the former (Muscogee) Creek Nation.
The Supreme Court agreed with McGirt and ruled the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was never properly disestablished. The decision applied only to criminal cases in the former Muscogee (Creek) Nation, but legal experts believe it will soon extend to the rest of the Five Tribes — the Cherokees, Choctaws, Chickasaws and Seminoles.
The decision has resulted in a surge of cases formerly tried in state court moving to the federal prosecutors case, and it has raised many questions related to the collection of state taxes in the former Indian Nations.
“Federal prosecutors are doing all they can to keep up with the cases that are being handed to them, but their resources are being stretched,” Hunter said in a news release. “Congress must act to give the state and the tribes the authority to enter into these agreements. We already have the authority to compact on other important issues, such as child welfare, water rights and gaming, all of which were authorized by federal legislation. We now need that same type of legislation for an equally important issue: ensuring the safety and security of Oklahomans."
This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.
Sept. 30 video: U.S. Attorney General William Barr gives press briefing at Cherokee Nation headquarters in Tahlequah
Gallery: Landmark Supreme Court cases and how they affect Americans
Landmark Supreme Court cases and Chief Justices of the time
Marbury v. Madison
McCulloch v. Maryland
Dred Scott v. Sandford
Plessy v. Ferguson
Korematsu v. United States
Brown v. Board of Education
Cooper v. Aaron
Mapp v. Ohio
Engel v. Vitale
Gideon v. Wainwright
New York Times Company v. Sullivan
Miranda v. Arizona
Loving v. Virginia
Terry v. Ohio
Tinker v. Des Moines
Roe v. Wade
US v. Nixon
Goss v. Lopez
Regents of the University of California v. Bakke
New Jersey v T.L.O.
Texas v. Johnson
Cruzan v. Director, Missouri Department of Health
Bush v. Gore
Grutter v. Bollinger
Lawrence v. Texas
Roper v. Simmons
District of Columbia v. Heller
Citizens United v. FEC
National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius
Obergefell v. Hodges
Department of Commerce v. New York
Rucho v. Common Cause
Bostock v. Clayton County
R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California
New Jersey v T.L.O.
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.