OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday.

O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious requirements in the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act likely violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and therefore should not be enforced.

Charter schools are public schools and receive taxpayer dollars.

The opinion is advisory and not binding until an Oklahoma district court makes a determination.

The opinion was requested by Rebecca L. Wilkinson, executive director of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

Wilkinson said she requested the opinion following a Nov. 24, 2021, letter from the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, archbishop of Oklahoma City.

“Before the Archdiocese undertakes the necessary time and expense to prepare a charter school application, I request confirmation that such an application will not be denied because of our religious affiliation or because of the integration of religion into our schools’ operations and programs,” Coakley wrote.

Brett Farley, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, said that if approved, the entity would have a separate governing board. The Tulsa Diocese would also participate, he said.

Adam Soltani, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations Oklahoma Chapter, said he was not aware of whether anyone in the Muslim community was interested in applying for a virtual statewide charter school.

He said the there are two Muslim private schools in Oklahoma City and one in Tulsa.

Gov. Kevin Stitt praised O’Connor’s opinion.

“Attorney General John O’Connor’s opinion rightfully defends parents, education freedom and religious liberty in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “Ultimately, government takes a backseat to parents who get to determine the best learning environment for their child.”

