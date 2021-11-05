Oklahoma AG joins another lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates

One day after suing in an Oklahoma City federal court to stop President Joe Biden's executive order requiring all federal contractors be vaccinated against COVID-19, Oklahoma's attorney general said he has joined six other states in asking an Ohio-based court to block a different Biden administration vaccination mandate.

Attorney General John O'Connor and the six others asked the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati to stay a U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule requiring COVID-19 vaccination of all employees in workplaces of 100 or more.

The petition asks the court to make a final determination of the rule by Nov. 12, opening the way for a possible U.S. Supreme Court hearing.

Besides O'Connor, the petition was signed by the attorneys general of Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Kansas, Idaho and Ohio.

“The Biden administration continuously uses federal overreach to strip away Americans’ constitutional rights, and I will continue to defend the rule of law against this absurd abuse of power,” O'Connor said in a written statement.

Federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have in the past consistently ruled that state and local governments can enforce mandatory vaccination laws to prevent the spread of contagious disease.