 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma AG candidates on the attack: Spotlight on refunded Biden donation draws ad firing back

  • Updated
  • 0
John O'Connor and Gentner Drummond

Which is why Attorney General John O'Connor (left) launched a television ad this week attacking challenger Gentner Drummond for a $1,000 contribution to Biden in 2020 that was quickly withdrawn.

 Tulsa World file photos

If anything matters more in a Republican primary than loyalty to former President Donald Trump, it might be antipathy for current President Joe Biden.

Which is why Attorney General John O'Connor launched a television ad this week attacking challenger Gentner Drummond for a $1,000 contribution to Biden in 2020 that was quickly withdrawn.

The ad says Drummond is a "Never Trumper" who "bankrolled Biden’s campaign to defeat Trump. Drummond gave us Biden."

Drummond fired back with an ad calling O'Connor "desperate" and noting that Drummond gave $5,000 to Trump's Save America PAC in February.

To the "Never Trumper" charge, Drummond notes his campaign manager is former Trump staffer Stephanie Alexander.

FEC records show a $1,000 contribution to Biden was in made in Drummond's name Aug. 31, 2020, through the Democratic online fundraiser ActBlue.

On Friday, Drummond produced a letter he said was sent to O'Connor in February, days before the Save America donation, in which Drummond acknowledged the contribution to Biden and called it "a big mix up." Drummond said his wife "got mad" and made the contribution using a joint credit card, but that she "immediately asked for a refund and got the money back."

People are also reading…

His campaign produced a certified mail receipt date Feb. 19 of this year and bearing O'Connor's signature. FEC records show a $1,000 refund from ActBlue to Drummond dated Sept. 8, 2020.

Since 1999, FEC records show, Drummond has contributed $40,750 to federal candidates and political action committees. Most has been to Republican congressional candidates, including Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and House members Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern, Tom Cole and Stephanie Bice.

Aside from the refunded Biden contribution, Drummond's last federal donation to a non-Republican occurred in 2013, when he gave Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Matt Silverstein $1,000.

Until February, he had never contributed to a presidential campaign or affiliated PAC.

Neither has O'Connor. An FEC search of his name turns up federal contributions of $6,240 since 2013, all of it to Republican candidates and PACs.

Featured video: Multi-story classic car vending machine part of new Route 66 mixed-use development

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muskogee fights to keep VA hospital open

Muskogee fights to keep VA hospital open

In March, a VA reorganization study recommended closing the Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center when the new VA hospital planned for downtown Tulsa opens in a few years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pushes law to force taxi apps to share data with spy agency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert