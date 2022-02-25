 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma abortion provider reports 2,500% more patients from Texas due to SB8 ban
Oklahoma abortion provider reports 2,500% more patients from Texas due to SB8 ban

Abortions in Texas fell by 60% in the first month under the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. in decades. Planned Parenthood health centers in Oklahoma saw a nearly 2,500% increase in abortion patients with Texas ZIP codes compared to the previous year.

 Shafkat Anowar - member, The Dallas Morning News

Plea to Oklahoma's anti-abortion legislators: Pregnant women need equal rights

An Oklahoma abortion provider has released data showing an increase of 2,500% in patients from Texas ZIP codes because of that state's Senate Bill 8 ban.

According to Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Texas residents are forced to travel hundreds or thousands of miles to access abortion — if they can find the necessary resources to do so — or to carry pregnancies against their will.

Abortion providers Texas' neighboring states have been concerned about their own capacity to serve out-of-state patients in need since Texas' ban went into effect on Sept. 1, Alexis Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a press release release Thursday.

More than half of Planned Parenthood's Oklahoma centers' patients since September are from Texas, compared to less than 10% the previous year in that timeframe. Planned Parenthood health centers in Oklahoma saw a nearly 2,500% increase in abortion patients with Texas ZIP codes.

Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Colorado and Missouri Planned Parenthood health centers collectively saw abortion patients increase nearly 800% since the Sept. 1-Dec. 31, 2020, period, according to the press release.

“This reality is heartbreaking and a glimpse of what’s to come should the Supreme Court restrict the constitutional right to an abortion even further,” said Johnson.

Abortion bills being considered in Oklahoma Legislature

• SB 1503 by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would allow for felony murder charges if someone obtains or performs an abortion.

• SB 1553 by Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would restrict abortions performed more than 30 days since a pregnant woman's last menstrual cycle started —  before most women know they are pregnant.

• SB 1167 by Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, would create a registry of women who have sought preabortion care.

