Oklahoma abortion laws in flux ahead of U.S. Supreme Court decision

The finer points of Oklahoma's abortion laws may take years to sort out after the Legislature goes home this month and the U.S. Supreme Court issues its actual decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization next month, but the big picture is clear:

With few if any exceptions, performing abortions in Oklahoma will be illegal, and those who do so are likely to face both criminal and civil penalties.

"Getting an abortion is going to require travel," said Janet Levit, a University of Tulsa Law professor, former dean and interim president of the university, and Center for Reproductive Rights board member.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed three abortion bills into law this legislative session, and a fourth is thought likely to reach his desk this week. These are in addition to other relevant statutes that go back as far as 1910. This surfeit of legalese isn't necessarily contradictory, on the whole, but can be confusing.

Overhanging the state statutes is the pending Dobbs decision. Last week's leaked preliminary draft of that decision indicates a majority of the court favors reversing the premise of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which held that women have a fundamental right to abortion.

Levit stressed the preliminary draft is just that, and the final decision could be quite different. Many people, though, think the court is ready to kick abortion laws back to the states, where they resided prior to 1973.

Currently, Oklahoma's controlling law is Senate Bill 1503, signed by Stitt last Monday with immediate effect. A so-called "fetal heartbeat" law patterned after one in force in Texas, it allows civil suits by anyone claiming to have been damaged by an abortion against anyone involved in providing abortions.

The signing of SB 1503 essentially bans abortion after six weeks, or before medical experts say most women know they are pregnant. The effect has been to end almost all abortions in Oklahoma.

Two other laws signed by Stitt are likely to have longer-term consequences.

SB 1555, known as a trigger law, was signed and became law on April 29. It essentially reinstates Oklahoma's pre-Roe criminal abortion laws should Roe v. Wade be reversed or substantially modified. It also keeps on the books certain abortion restrictions adopted since the Roe decision.

The pre-Roe laws, which have not been enforced in nearly 50 years, make performance of an abortion a felony punishable by two-to-five years in prison. It provides an exception for medical emergencies.

A woman's solicitation of an abortion is punishable by up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both, under that law.

The criminal penalty for abortion is likely to change in late summer, though, if Roe v. Wade is reversed as now appears likely.

That's when SB 612, signed by Stitt earlier this year, is scheduled to take effect. It sets the penalty for performing an abortion at 10 years and $100,000.

Generally, the newest law takes priority, but lawyers said SB 612's stiffer penalties may not supersede the older ones in this case. That's because the old law is in Title 21 — the criminal code — of the Oklahoma Statutes; SB 612 is Title 63 — public health.

"Ultimately, it will be up to the discretion of the district attorneys," said Brett Farley, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma. "That is not unusual. There are a lot of crimes with different (penalties) in statute."

Adding to the confusion is the fact that while SB 612 was the first of three abortion bills signed by Stitt, it will be the last to become effective. That's because it did not carry enacting instructions, which means it becomes effective 90 days after the Legislature adjourns — which will happen sometime this month.

Still in play is House Bill 4327. It is similar to SB 1503 but moves the abortion ban back to fertilization and includes exceptions for medical emergencies, to remove "a dead unborn child caused by spontaneous abortion" and ectopic pregnancies.

Some believe HB 4327 could be on Stitt's desk by the end of the week.

Taken together, all of that legislation leaves some questions about the manner in which the law might be applied. The bottom line is that, barring an unexpected change by the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion will no longer be legal in Oklahoma under most circumstances.

But that doesn't mean Oklahomans won't be getting abortions.

"It's not going to be like it was pre-Roe, with the 'back alley' abortion clinics, that sort of the thing," said Tamya Cox-Toure, executive director of ACLU-Oklahoma and a member of a reproductive rights coalition fighting Oklahoma abortion laws.

"What I think we're going to see is finding ways to go to other states," Cox-Toure said.

A few states have already enacted laws to prevent women from traveling for abortions, although it's not clear how those would be enforced.

States are also looking for ways to block home delivery of RU-486, the primary drug in non-surgical abortions.

Even if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses itself on Roe, the legal battles will not be over. Several cases, including two related to this year's legislation, are pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Questions remain about the legality of civil liability laws such as Texas' and Oklahoma's.

"I still have reservations about these vigilante laws, not only in the abortion space but the broader implications," Levit said. "It's not clear to me if Roe is overturned what happens to these civil liability laws."

Some observers expect contraceptives, including the "Plan B" or "morning after" pill, which can prevent fertilization after intercourse but is not an abortifacient. Louisiana is already set to outlaw intrauterine devices, also known as IUDs.

Oklahoma could see such legislation, although probably not until next year, barring a special session.

But things could also go in a different and to many a surprising direction with repercussions beyond abortion rights.

Through initiative petition, Oklahomans have gone around their political leadership to enact criminal justice reform, medical marijuana laws and Medicaid expansion.

A successful initiative petition campaign to expand abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be reversed seems unlikely, but may not be as farfetched as one might think.

"I definitely think so," Cox-Toure, ACLU Oklahoma's executive director, said last week when asked if such a campaign is possible. "Those conversations are happening."

Circumventing the Legislature and governor on abortion could further stoke legislative efforts to neuter the state's initiative and petition process, with potentially broad and lasting repercussions.

A successful initiative petition and state question are long shots, but New York Times polling published last week listed Oklahoma as slightly favorable to retaining Roe v. Wade.

Exactly what a majority do want is hard to determine. Consistently, polls show many people who say they are pro-life don't really want a total ban, while many who identify as pro-choice think there should be some restrictions.

But, said Cox-Toure, "The majority do not want (Roe v. Wade) overturned."

