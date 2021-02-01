Oklahoma 2021 Legislative Preview

Leadership
HOUSE SPEAKER
Charles McCall
R-Atoka
Salary: $65,432
Age: 49
McCall's ability to hold his caucus together will be tested as the Republican majority swells to 82 of 101 seats. He is term limited in 2024.
HOUSE MINORITY LEADER
Emily Virgin
D-Norman
Salary: $59,864
Age: 33
Entering her second term as minority leader, Virgin and her small band of Democrats will have a hard time holding the majority accountable. She is term limited in 2022.
SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM
Greg Treat
R-Oklahoma City
Salary: $65,432
Age: 40
A former staffer for U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, Treat is very direct and well-liked by those on both sides of the aisle but has occasionally cross swords with Gov. Kevin Stitt. He is term limited in 2024.
Senate Minority Leader
Kay Floyd
D-Oklahoma City
Salary: $59,864
Age: 60
Regarded as a quiet, contemplative leader, known for her thoughtful questions and debate. Floyd is term limited in 2024.
More salaries for FY2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt: $147,000
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Speaker of the House Charles McCall: $65,432
Other senior leadership positions: $59,864
Other legislators: $47,500
Note: Does not include per diem and mileage reimbursements paid some legislators.
Appropriations
FY 2021 Appropriations: $7.715 billion
Common education $3.0 billion 38.9%
Health Care Authority $1.0 billion 13.0%
Higher education $770.4 million 10.0%
Human Services $713.8 million 9.2%
Corrections $531.1 million 6.9%
Mental Health & Substance Abuse $334.9 4.3%
Transportation $170m 2.2%
Career Tech $137.5m 1.8%
Public Safety $95.2m 1.2%
Juvenile Affairs $93.0m 1.2%
All others $870.1m 11.3%
Does not include direct apportionments, federal funds or revenue derived from non-tax sources.
Source: Oklahoma Legislative Bureau
Breakdown by gender, party
House seats: 101 (82 Republicans, 19 Democrats)
Senate seats: 48 (39 Republicans, 9 Democrats)
House votes required for passage of revenue bill: 76.
House votes required to pass other bills and concurrent resolutions: 51.
Senate votes needed for passage of revenue bill: 36.
Senate votes required to pass other bills and concurrent resolutions: 25
22 women, 78 men, 1 non-binary
Senate: 9 women, 39 men
TERM LIMITED AFTER THIS SESSION
Senate (4): Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro; Sen. Kim David, R-Porter; Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore; Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Ardmore.
House (6): Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill; Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs; Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Mead; Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy; Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell; Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
Tips for talking to legislators
• Attempt to establish a relationship with your legislators before you have an issue to discuss with them.
• Personal contact is usually more effective than telephone calls, emails or letters.
• Avoid form letters, emails and scripted telephone calls. If you write, do so in your own words.
• Do use the telephone to make appointments or to voice opinions on short notice. In most cases, you will be speaking to a lawmaker’s assistant. Be respectful and to the point.
• Lawmakers tend to pay more attention to people who live in their districts.
• Be prepared. Know your facts, explain your position and why it’s important to you, tell your legislator why it benefits his constituents.
• Stick to the issue at hand.
• Remain calm.