Oklahoma 2021 Legislative Preview

Oklahoma 2021 Legislative Preview

State Capitol

With an ongoing pandemic, economic uncertainty and national turmoil, the 2021 legislative session promises to be a tense and challenging one.

 

Leadership

HOUSE SPEAKER

Charles McCall

R-Atoka

Salary: $65,432

Age: 49

McCall's ability to hold his caucus together will be tested as the Republican majority swells to 82 of 101 seats. He is term limited in 2024.

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER

Emily Virgin

D-Norman

Salary: $59,864

Age: 33

Entering her second term as minority leader, Virgin and her small band of Democrats will have a hard time holding the majority accountable. She is term limited in 2022.

SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM

Greg Treat

R-Oklahoma City

Salary: $65,432

Age: 40

A former staffer for U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, Treat is very direct and well-liked by those on both sides of the aisle but has occasionally cross swords with Gov. Kevin Stitt. He is term limited in 2024.

Senate Minority Leader

Kay Floyd

D-Oklahoma City

Salary: $59,864

Age: 60

Regarded as a quiet, contemplative leader, known for her thoughtful questions and debate. Floyd is term limited in 2024.

More salaries for FY2021

Gov. Kevin Stitt: $147,000

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Speaker of the House Charles McCall: $65,432

Other senior leadership positions: $59,864

Other legislators: $47,500

Note: Does not include per diem and mileage reimbursements paid some legislators.

Appropriations

FY 2021 Appropriations:  $7.715 billion

Common education $3.0 billion 38.9%

Health Care Authority $1.0 billion 13.0%

Higher education $770.4 million  10.0%

Human Services $713.8 million 9.2%

Corrections $531.1 million 6.9%

Mental Health & Substance Abuse $334.9 4.3%

Transportation $170m 2.2%

Career Tech $137.5m 1.8%

Public Safety $95.2m 1.2%

Juvenile Affairs $93.0m 1.2%

All others $870.1m 11.3%

Does not include direct apportionments, federal funds or revenue derived from non-tax sources.

Source: Oklahoma Legislative Bureau

Breakdown by gender, party

House seats: 101 (82 Republicans, 19 Democrats)

Senate seats: 48 (39 Republicans, 9 Democrats)

House votes required for passage of revenue bill: 76.

House votes required to pass other bills and concurrent resolutions: 51.

Senate votes needed for passage of revenue bill: 36.

Senate votes required to pass other bills and concurrent resolutions: 25

 22 women, 78 men, 1 non-binary

Senate: 9 women, 39 men

TERM LIMITED AFTER THIS SESSION

Senate (4): Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro; Sen. Kim David, R-Porter; Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore; Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Ardmore.

House (6): Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill; Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs; Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Mead; Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy; Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell; Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

Tips for talking to legislators

• Attempt to establish a relationship with your legislators before you have an issue to discuss with them.

• Personal contact is usually more effective than telephone calls, emails or letters.

• Avoid form letters, emails and scripted telephone calls. If you write, do so in your own words.

• Do use the telephone to make appointments or to voice opinions on short notice. In most cases, you will be speaking to a lawmaker’s assistant. Be respectful and to the point.

• Lawmakers tend to pay more attention to people who live in their districts.

• Be prepared. Know your facts, explain your position and why it’s important to you, tell your legislator why it benefits his constituents.

• Stick to the issue at hand.

• Remain calm.

Video: Tulsa World's 2021 legislative agenda

 

Tulsa-area legislators and how to contact them

Highlight of bills filed for 2021 legislative session

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

