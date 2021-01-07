 Skip to main content
OKC post office renamed for civil rights icon Clara Luper

Oklahoma City civil rights pioneer Clara Luper

The downtown Oklahoma City post office is now named after local civil rights icon Clara Luper.

 The Oklahoman file photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — President Donald Trump signed legislation on Tuesday to name the downtown Oklahoma City post office after civil rights icon Clara Luper.

The bill, authored by former Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., directs that the post office at 305 N.W. Fifth St. be named the Clara Luper Post Office Building. The facility is currently known as the Center City Post Office.

Luper, a teacher for more than 40 years, organized a sit-in at the Katz Drug Store in 1958 to protest its refusal to serve Black people. Many of the participants were members of the NAACP Youth Council. Luper and the Youth Council, through sit-ins and boycotts, worked to desegregate many establishments in Oklahoma City.

The Katz sit-in helped inspire similar protests, including one at a Woolworth counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1960, which lent momentum to the movement. Luper attended the March on Washington in 1963 and participated in some of the nation’s most historic civil rights demonstrations.

Luper died in 2011 at age 88.

Horn said last month that the bill honors the legacy of Luper and those who participated in the sit-ins and gives Clara Luper’s name “a permanent place in downtown Oklahoma City just blocks from where she led the first sit-in and from the epicenter of the sanitation workers’ strike.”

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who shepherded the bill through the Senate, said, “Naming a post office in Oklahoma City — in the heart of Ms. Luper’s professional, social, and political life— is a meaningful way to honor Clara Luper’s tireless work toward helping our nation form a more perfect union.”

