 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKC driver's license-Real ID megacenter draws a crowd on opening day
0 Comments

OKC driver's license-Real ID megacenter draws a crowd on opening day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
072721-tul-nws-okmegacenter-p1

After making it through a line that stretched all the way to a parking garage, people wait in chairs to get their turns to get new driver’s licenses or Real IDs at the new ID megacenter in Oklahoma City on Monday. Another megacenter will open in Tulsa on Aug. 16.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Long lines and an hours-long wait couldn’t deter those on Monday who were seeking renewed driver’s licenses or Real IDs at one of two new “megacenters” created to help alleviate the state’s backlog of driver’s license requests.

Read this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

What you need to know

OKC Real ID mega-center

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Cost: Driver's license renewal 4 year $38.50, renewal 8 year $77, convert $25; CDL renewal Class A & B $56.50, Class C $46.50, replacement $25

Payment methods: Credit/debit card only

Appointments necessary: No, walk-ins only

Noteworthy: Only servicing those with previous Oklahoma licenses

Real ID requirements: Proof of identity, two proofs of Oklahoma residency, know your Social Security number

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News