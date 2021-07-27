OKC driver's license-Real ID megacenter draws a crowd on opening day

OKLAHOMA CITY — Long lines and an hours-long wait couldn’t deter those on Monday who were seeking renewed driver’s licenses or Real IDs at one of two new “megacenters” created to help alleviate the state’s backlog of driver’s license requests.
What you need to know
OKC Real ID mega-center
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Cost: Driver's license renewal 4 year $38.50, renewal 8 year $77, convert $25; CDL renewal Class A & B $56.50, Class C $46.50, replacement $25
Payment methods: Credit/debit card only
Appointments necessary: No, walk-ins only
Noteworthy: Only servicing those with previous Oklahoma licenses
Real ID requirements: Proof of identity, two proofs of Oklahoma residency, know your Social Security number
