OKC bartenders, club owners sue over COVID-19 curfew

OKLAHOMA CITY — Saying their rights have been violated and they’ve lost income, some owners of metro-area nightspots along with a group of hospitality industry workers have filed a lawsuit against Mayor David Holt, Police Chief Wade Gourley and the city, seeking to halt an 11 p.m. curfew recently imposed on bars and restaurants.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's order says food and beverages of any kind shall not be sold for “on-premises consumption” by any license holder after 11 p.m. On Nov. 19, the day Stitt’s order went into effect, Holt issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency and imposing the governor’s order in Oklahoma City until it is lifted. The order was to be in effect for at least 30 days.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the curfew include Western Nights, Roadhouse Bar & Grill, and Six Shooter Saloon in Oklahoma City, as well as two bartenders and a nightclub DJ.