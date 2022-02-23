Officials approve $5 billion turnpike improvement plan

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday approved the selling of up to $5 billion in bonds for a 15-year turnpike extension and improvement package.
“The future of our economy will depend on having a modern highway system that manages congestion and reliable travel times,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The project “is a bold investment in our future that provides needed corridor connections and expansions while making travel easier and leading to more economic development,” Stitt said.
The package includes widening the 60-mile segment of the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Interstate 35 at a cost of $1.11 billion. That will complete the widening of the entire Turner Turnpike between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
It also includes widening the 12-mile segment of the Will Rogers Turnpike between Claremore and the U.S. 412 interchange near Catoosa. The cost is $315 million.
Officials said the widening is needed to alleviate traffic congestion.
It includes building a new 5-mile roadway connecting the north terminus of the new Gilcrease Expressway West at Edison Avenue to the existing L.L. Tisdale Parkway in Tulsa at a cost of $425 million.
“That will be a focused partnership with the city of Tulsa, certainly reflective of the partnership it took to build the Gilcrease West segment,” said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz. “So we are pretty excited about that and look forward to working with the city of Tulsa to make that happen.”
In addition, the bridges on the Creek Turnpike over Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow will be worked on.
“These bridges have been referred to as rodeo bridges or bumpy bridges in Tulsa,” said Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle. “Those bridges are due for a rehabilitation, so it is time. While we are doing the rehabilitation, we will take a look at the ride on that bridge, and do some corrections there.”
Projects also include new construction and improvements of various interchanges across the turnpike system throughout the state at a cost of $186 million.
Multiple access points on the Indian Nation Turnpike will be modified or fixed, Echelle said. An interchange will be added north of McAlester, and a dangerous interchange with U.S. 69 on the south side of McAlester will be redone, he said.
The project, dubbed ACCESS Oklahoma, will be paid for with bonds. Tolls are expected to increase to pay off the bonds.
Gatz said the OTA has a long history of raising tolls responsibly.
“Right now, our toll rates per mile are about 60% below the national average,” he said.
He said the project will add communities that previously were not connected to turnpikes.
“There were many communities that were completely bypassed when the turnpike network was built,” Gatz said. “That also presents a safety problem. Too much distance between interchanges — if you have an accident, it is hard to move that traffic off and on the turnpike network.”
Each project will improve highway safety for motorists, said Gatz, who is head of both the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The projects were selected based on traffic problems and congestion, he said.
The OTA probably will not be in the bond market until this time next year, Gatz said.
“I think investing in infrastructure is going to make a generational impact to help Oklahoma’s economy grow for the future,” Stitt said.
