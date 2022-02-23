Officials approve $5 billion turnpike improvement plan

“That will be a focused partnership with the city of Tulsa, certainly reflective of the partnership it took to build the Gilcrease West segment,” said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz. “So we are pretty excited about that and look forward to working with the city of Tulsa to make that happen.”

In addition, the bridges on the Creek Turnpike over Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow will be worked on.

“These bridges have been referred to as rodeo bridges or bumpy bridges in Tulsa,” said Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle. “Those bridges are due for a rehabilitation, so it is time. While we are doing the rehabilitation, we will take a look at the ride on that bridge, and do some corrections there.”

Projects also include new construction and improvements of various interchanges across the turnpike system throughout the state at a cost of $186 million.

Multiple access points on the Indian Nation Turnpike will be modified or fixed, Echelle said. An interchange will be added north of McAlester, and a dangerous interchange with U.S. 69 on the south side of McAlester will be redone, he said.