 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials approve $5 billion turnpike improvement plan
0 Comments

Officials approve $5 billion turnpike improvement plan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday approved the selling of up to $5 billion in bonds for a 15-year turnpike extension and improvement package.

“The future of our economy will depend on having a modern highway system that manages congestion and reliable travel times,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The project “is a bold investment in our future that provides needed corridor connections and expansions while making travel easier and leading to more economic development,” Stitt said.

The package includes widening the 60-mile segment of the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Interstate 35 at a cost of $1.11 billion. That will complete the widening of the entire Turner Turnpike between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

It also includes widening the 12-mile segment of the Will Rogers Turnpike between Claremore and the U.S. 412 interchange near Catoosa. The cost is $315 million.

Officials said the widening is needed to alleviate traffic congestion.

It includes building a new 5-mile roadway connecting the north terminus of the new Gilcrease Expressway West at Edison Avenue to the existing L.L. Tisdale Parkway in Tulsa at a cost of $425 million.

“That will be a focused partnership with the city of Tulsa, certainly reflective of the partnership it took to build the Gilcrease West segment,” said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz. “So we are pretty excited about that and look forward to working with the city of Tulsa to make that happen.”

In addition, the bridges on the Creek Turnpike over Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow will be worked on.

“These bridges have been referred to as rodeo bridges or bumpy bridges in Tulsa,” said Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle. “Those bridges are due for a rehabilitation, so it is time. While we are doing the rehabilitation, we will take a look at the ride on that bridge, and do some corrections there.”

Projects also include new construction and improvements of various interchanges across the turnpike system throughout the state at a cost of $186 million.

Multiple access points on the Indian Nation Turnpike will be modified or fixed, Echelle said. An interchange will be added north of McAlester, and a dangerous interchange with U.S. 69 on the south side of McAlester will be redone, he said.

The project, dubbed ACCESS Oklahoma, will be paid for with bonds. Tolls are expected to increase to pay off the bonds.

Gatz said the OTA has a long history of raising tolls responsibly.

“Right now, our toll rates per mile are about 60% below the national average,” he said.

He said the project will add communities that previously were not connected to turnpikes.

“There were many communities that were completely bypassed when the turnpike network was built,” Gatz said. “That also presents a safety problem. Too much distance between interchanges — if you have an accident, it is hard to move that traffic off and on the turnpike network.”

Each project will improve highway safety for motorists, said Gatz, who is head of both the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The projects were selected based on traffic problems and congestion, he said.

The OTA probably will not be in the bond market until this time next year, Gatz said.

“I think investing in infrastructure is going to make a generational impact to help Oklahoma’s economy grow for the future,” Stitt said.

Featured video: Oklahoma turnpikes moving to cashless toll payment method

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Planned turnpike improvements and costs

Turner Turnpike: Widening the remaining 60-mile segment of four-lane Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Interstate 35 to six lanes and adding lighting plus additional interchange access points. Estimated cost is $1.11 billion.

Will Rogers Turnpike: Widening the 12-mile four-lane segment of the Will Rogers Turnpike between Catoosa and Claremore to six lanes plus an interchange improvement at the Oklahoma 28 interchange. Estimated cost is $315 million.

Kilpatrick Turnpike: Widening the remaining 15-mile segment of four-lane Kilpatrick Turnpike between Interstates 40 and 35 in Oklahoma City. Estimated cost is $342 million.

Gilcrease Expressway: Building a new 5-mile roadway connecting the north terminus of the new Gilcrease Expressway West at Edison to the existing L.L. Tisdale Parkway in Tulsa. Estimated cost is $425 million.

South Extension Turnpike (east side): Consists of 29 miles of new construction to extend the Kickapoo Turnpike at I-40 in eastern Oklahoma County south to I-35 near Purcell. Estimated cost is $981 million.

South Extension Turnpike (east-west connector): Consists of 18 miles of new construction from I-44 on the southwest side of Oklahoma City to the new South Extension east of Oklahoma City. Estimated cost is $883 Million.

South Extension Turnpike: Consists of 8 miles of new construction extending the existing Kilpatrick Turnpike at Oklahoma 152 to I-44 on the southwest side of Oklahoma City. Estimated cost is $252 million.

System-wide access improvements: Consists of new construction and improvements of various interchanges across the system throughout the state. Estimated cost is $186 million.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says
Govt-and-politics

State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says

  • Updated

A nondisclosure agreement prevents the release of details, according to Gov. Stitt, who said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort. An electric vehicle battery factory reportedly could be at stake for the state.

MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant

Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert