Official tells lawmakers nearly 170,000 Oklahomans enrolled in expanded Medicaid

Almost 170,000 Oklahomans have enrolled in expanded Medicaid since the program launched on June 1, a state official said Monday, with more than 65,000 of those coming from other forms of Medicaid.
“We’re probably averaging seven (hundred) to 800 new members a day,” Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett told state House and Senate appropriators in a joint meeting at the Capitol. “We expect that to trail off. … We feel pretty good about the expansion numbers we estimated previously. … We estimated about 200,000.
“We believe the estimates are still on track. It’s still early. They are estimates. We revise those daily.”
Corbett said the 65,000 transfers from other Medicaid programs is expected to be “static,” while the truly new additions will continue to grow for awhile.
Most of those 65,000, he explained, were previously covered by the state’s Insure Oklahoma option, which provided subsidized private insurance to low-wage workers in the state. Others shifted over include caregivers for children on Medicaid.
Shifting those enrollments, or “members,” to expanded Medicaid means a higher federal reimbursement to the state.
Somewhat typical of those enrolled in Medicaid for the first time, said Corbett, was a 62-year-old woman who had not seen a doctor or dentist in 20 years.
State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, a proponent of expanded Medicaid, said dire predictions about the system being overrun do not seem to be coming true, while another proponent, Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, said, “I’ve had countless people … come up to me, almost daily, and say, ‘I haven’t been to the doctor in 15 years, and now I can.’”
Under questioning, Corbett said the Health Care Authority, which administers the state’s Medicaid programs, has to date implemented expanded Medicaid without adding staff or encountering many problems finding providers for the new enrollees.
He said “about half” of new enrollees are actually receiving services.
Expanded Medicaid has been implemented without the $164 million appropriated by the Legislature this year.
That, said Corbett, is because the state’s Medicaid program is receiving an unexpected $1 billion in federal funds over two years, mostly because of COVID-19 relief.
Corbett said the $164 million appropriation is being banked as a “stabilization fund” in the expectation that federal dollars will decrease in succeeding years.