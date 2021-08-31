Official tells lawmakers nearly 170,000 Oklahomans enrolled in expanded Medicaid

Almost 170,000 Oklahomans have enrolled in expanded Medicaid since the program launched on June 1, a state official said Monday, with more than 65,000 of those coming from other forms of Medicaid.

“We’re probably averaging seven (hundred) to 800 new members a day,” Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett told state House and Senate appropriators in a joint meeting at the Capitol. “We expect that to trail off. … We feel pretty good about the expansion numbers we estimated previously. … We estimated about 200,000.

“We believe the estimates are still on track. It’s still early. They are estimates. We revise those daily.”

Corbett said the 65,000 transfers from other Medicaid programs is expected to be “static,” while the truly new additions will continue to grow for awhile.

Most of those 65,000, he explained, were previously covered by the state’s Insure Oklahoma option, which provided subsidized private insurance to low-wage workers in the state. Others shifted over include caregivers for children on Medicaid.

Shifting those enrollments, or “members,” to expanded Medicaid means a higher federal reimbursement to the state.