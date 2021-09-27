Official expects state economic 'explosion'

And he expects the jobs will be there for them, and then some.

“In order to support what we think might be coming in would take 130,000 more workers over the next several years,” Kisling said, “so part of our campaign is not just ‘Move your business here.’ It’s ‘We want you to move here.’

“We’ve got to find more people,” he said. “We’ve got to keep more of our people and we really need to be attracting more people.”

Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said unemployment payments are almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Zumwalt also suggested the rapid growth of Oklahoma’s medical marijuana sector may be a factor in the tight labor market.

That perhaps dovetailed with Kisling’s observation that the number of self-employed Oklahomans is up sharply. An examination of licenses for medical marijuana businesses suggests a large number are small operations.