ODOT testing wrong-way driver detection system in eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing a wrong-way detection and alert system on six ramps along Interstate 40 in eastern Oklahoma.

Using thermal cameras, the system identifies when a vehicle enters an exit ramp in the wrong direction and then displays flashing lights on already posted "Wrong Way" signs to increase their noticeability.

Internally lit "Do Not Enter" signs allows the warnings to be better seen at night.

"Oftentimes, wrong-way drivers fail to turn on their headlights, making it difficult to see reflective signage. Internally lit signs are more visible regardless of whether a vehicle’s headlights are on," ODOT said in a news release.

The department emphasized that careful and attentive driving habits are the best methods to stop wrong-way incidents before they happen.

“While modern interchange designs significantly lessen the possibility of wrong-way incidents, this pilot program allows ODOT an opportunity to stop many of these incidents before drivers enter the highway and endanger themselves and other motorists.

"Safety is ODOT’s top priority, and we hope this system will increase the safety of everyone who travels Oklahoma’s highways and interstates,” said Rick Johnson, director of project delivery for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet, which includes the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

The detection system is being tested on I-40 exits at:

• Eastbound Exit 247 at Tiger Mountain Road near Henryetta.

• Eastbound and westbound Exit 265 at U.S. 69B in Checotah.

• Westbound Exit 287 at Oklahoma 100 at Webbers Falls.

• Eastbound Exit 311 at U.S. 64 in Sallisaw.

• Eastbound Exit 330 at Oklahoma 64D near Roland.

Other improvements include adding or updating pavement markings, signs and other safety enhancements at all I-40 ramps between Oklahoma County and Arkansas.

The $2.3 million project is the first phase of installing the system statewide.

Further expansion of the wrong-way detection system is planned for the remainder of the I-40 corridor through central and western Oklahoma to the Texas state line, as well as Interstate 35 from Kansas to Texas.

Whenever a wrong-way incident occurs, ODOT traces it back to the point of origin of the wrong-way driving, if possible, to determine whether changes are needed on signs or pavement markings.

ODOT also is continuing to upgrade interchanges statewide as part of its eight-year construction work plan to decrease the chance of wrong-way incidents, the agency said.