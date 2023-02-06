Oklahoma transportation officials are seeking volunteers who will share how many miles they drive monthly as part of a statewide pilot program that studies alternative ways to fund road and bridge improvements.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz briefed members of the state Transportation Commission on Monday regarding the program, which is scheduled to launch in July.

“Fair Miles Oklahoma is our road-user charge pilot, and that’s exactly what it is — it’s just a pilot,” Gatz told the commission, whose meeting was streamed live from Oklahoma City.

“It’s a form of vehicle miles-traveled fee structure that potentially could be a solution for our volumetric motor fuels tax that brings significant resources to the transportation system,” Gatz said.

The study is mandated by the state Legislature.

House Bill 1712, signed into law in 2021, called for ODOT to create an Oklahoma Road User Charge Program Task Force to study and report on transportation funding alternatives to address declining fuel tax revenues.

The growth in hybrid and electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient vehicles have combined to create a decline in fuel-tax revenues, officials say.

ODOT estimates that by 2030 funding from state fuel taxes for road improvements could decrease by half.

“As we see alternate fuels, whether that be electric vehicles or whether that be other vehicles that are powered by hydrogen, et cetera, we have a continuing need to modernize our investment revenue collections for transportation infrastructure,” Gatz said. “This is a legislatively mandated pilot, and it’s going to be on a voluntary basis. There won’t be any revenue exchange or collection.”

The state fuel tax generates about $600 million annually, with about half going to ODOT and the balance divided among cities, counties and tribal nations, according to ODOT.

The state of Oklahoma has taxes of 19 cents per gallon for both gasoline and diesel fuel, which is nearly 13 cents per gallon less than the national average, according to ODOT.

But efforts to increase the state fuel tax have been met with nearly universal resistance.

In 2005, voters rejected by more than 87% State Question 723, which would have increased the state fuel tax for the first time since 1980 to 22 cents per gallon.

At the time, the gas and diesel state taxes per gallon were 17 cents and 14 cents, respectively, according to Tulsa World archives.

State officials are seeking 500 motorists from across the state who will permit the installation of a device on their vehicles that will track the number of miles driven during the July to December pilot program period.

Since registration for the program began Wednesday, 38 people have indicated an interest in participating, according to ODOT.

The pilot program, which will be run by a third party, will cost the state about $3.8 million. Federal funding will pay about $1.9 million of the cost — 50% of the total.

Participants will receive $50 from the state if chosen to participate in the program. State employees are not eligible to participate.

“It’s very simple: How far do you drive? And we will use that to generate a deeper dive into what might be possible here in Oklahoma,” Gatz said.

Other states are already exploring bridge and road funding alternatives, he said.

“Whatever we do, if we choose to do something in the future, certainly it will have to be legislatively approved,” Gatz said.

Oklahoma currently has the 45th-lowest fuel tax in the country, Gatz said. The per-gallon federal fuel taxes are 18.4 cents for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel.

Commission member James Grimsley said he was “really fascinated” by the fair-usage tax concept.

“I’ve always believed there was no fair tax, he said. “We have to figure out a way to make them less unfair.”

But Grimsley voiced privacy concerns about the Fair Miles program, suggesting discussion should be had regarding protections to make sure “we don’t disincentivize participation in those types of things.”

An ODOT task force will review the pilot study findings and report its recommendations to the Legislature by Dec. 31.

For more information or to register for the program, go to fairmilesok.com.