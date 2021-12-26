O'Donnell indictment could have far-reaching consequences

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater is mum on the matter, as is everyone else involved, but he is known for taking a dim view of the backscratching that goes on at the Capitol.

And, reportedly, the grand jury has not been dismissed.

More broadly, the indictment could give pause to what some consider routine flouting of conflict-of-interest laws. House and Senate rules say members have a duty to take what’s known as constitutional privilege on votes involving their own financial interests. In practice, that rarely happens.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who was also a legislator and a Muskogee County prosecutor, said there is generally considered to be a difference between voting on something that affects a lawmaker only as a larger group and voting on something that benefits only the lawmaker or a small class of people.

Edmondson said an Oklahoma prosecutor once closed a corruption case against a county commissioner by explaining that while voters might expect a commissioner to receive some gifts and kickbacks, the one in question had “abused the privilege.”