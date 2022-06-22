O'Connor, Drummond seek GOP nomination for attorney general

OKLAHOMA CITY — The winner of the June 28 Republican primary for attorney general will face a Libertarian in the general election.

Tulsa attorney John O’Connor was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on July 23 to fill the unexpired term of Republican Mike Hunter, who resigned.

Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond is making his second attempt for the office, running against O’Connor, who is seeking a full term in the position.

Hunter narrowly defeated Drummond by 271 votes in the 2018 runoff primary.

O’Connor, 67 and a Tulsan, is a graduate of Bishop Kelly High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and public administration from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from the University of Tulsa.

O’Connor said he has successfully practiced law in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and other cities across the state for 40 years. He and his partners built a firm with 28 lawyers, he said.

As for his political positions, “I stand up for state sovereignty,” O’Connor said. “That is one of the most important things I have done.”

One of his first major acts in office was to join Mississippi in an effort to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. He believes that life begins at conception.

O’Connor believes that the federal government over-reaches in its powers, infringing on those of the states. He said that in 10 months he has sued the Biden administration 15 times, including over vaccine mandates.

He also joined other states in suing the Biden administration over what he considers a lack of enforcement of immigration laws.

The issue has a major impact on the state in terms of illegal drugs and human trafficking, O’Connor said.

“My job, in my opinion, is to protect public safety, our businesses, and individual rights, liberties and freedoms,” he said. “And that will lead me to try to stiff-arm the Biden administration when they try to encroach on our state’s rights.”

Some have accused O’Connor of being a “yes person” for Stitt.

In response, O’Connor said he disagreed with Stitt’s decision to commute the sentence of death-row inmate Julius Jones to life without the possibility of parole.

While they have been vigorously challenged in court, O’Connor is confident in the state’s execution protocols.

Drummond, 58, is a graduate of Hominy High School.

He has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from Georgetown University.

“I want to defend our rights, uphold the rule of law, serve the people of Oklahoma and not the political elite,” Drummond said.

His top issues are transparency, accountability and shutting down illegal medical marijuana-growing operations.

Lawsuits have been filed against the state of Oklahoma because the state refuses to be transparent, Drummond said.

Drummond said a distinction between O’Connor and him is that he is a job creator and an accomplished attorney. He said he owns seven companies with more than 900 employees.

Drummond accused O’Connor of taking a backseat to several scandals in the state, refusing to get involved.

He said one of his first acts would be to launch an investigatory audit of every agency in the state.

The state has squandered millions of dollars in unaccountable contracts, noncompetitive bids and signing off on blind invoices, he said.

He said the attorney general needs to be independent of the governor and loyal to the people.

While O’Connor has campaigned on pushing back against federal overreach, the attorney general actually has signed onto numerous lawsuits brought by other states, essentially saying, “Me, too,” Drummond said.

No Democrat filed for the seat, so the June 28 winner will face Lynda Steele, a Libertarian from Warr Acres, on the Nov. 8 ballot.

