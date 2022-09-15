Oasis Fresh Market could get $30 million for expansion across state

North Tulsa's Oasis Fresh Market is poised to expand across the Arkansas River and elsewhere in Oklahoma after a legislative panel on Thursday recommended approving a $30 million grant from the state's American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Oasis founder Andrew "A.J." Johnson and partner Marc Jones said the grant will be used to help Oasis open locations in west Tulsa, Oklahoma City and two rural locations yet to be determined.

"We believe this model is repeatable and scalable," Johnson said. "The wraparound services are the essential element."

Opened in May 2021 at 1740 N. Peoria Ave., Oasis Fresh Market combines a grocery store with other services, including employment, public health and education. The idea, said Johnson and Jones, is to create a hub where a community can coalesce.

"We estimate that about 250,000 customers will come through our doors" at the new locations, said Johnson. "Currently, we have 400-600 people come through our doors every single day."

The first Oasis Fresh Market was built with $3.9 million from the Tulsa Development Authority; the city of Tulsa through U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program; the George Kaiser Family Foundation; the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation; and the Zarrow Family Foundation.

Oasis' ARPA grant was one of several to Tulsa-area organizations approved Thursday by the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief's work group on government transformation and collaboration.

Others include:

• $700,000 for the Parent Child Center for domestic violence intervention.

• $2 million toward construction of a new Family Safety Center near 28th Street and Sheridan Road.

• $1 million for new air handling equipment and plumbing at The Spring in Sand Springs, which offers housing for targets of domestic violence and human trafficking.

• $3 million to Food on the Move toward construction of a food hub — essentially a distribution and storage center.

The panel also recommended sending $50 million to the Oklahoma Primary Care Association, which represents the state's community health centers. Its members include Tulsa's Community Health Centers and Morton Comprehensive Health Services. The organization had requested $82 million.

The largest grants were more than $50 million for tribal matching grants for water projects and $135.7 million to set up a grant program for local governments through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, noted that those two allocations brought the total amount recommended by the working group for water and sewer improvements to $312 million.

The recommendations will now be considered by the full joint committee, perhaps as early as next week, and if approved will be added to the agenda of a special legislative session expected to meet in the coming weeks.