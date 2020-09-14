Number of Oklahoma prison inmates dead likely from COVID-19 rises to 4, DOC says

The number of inmates in state prisons who likely have died from COVID-19 has risen to four, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Monday evening.
Officials said in a news release that a Lexington Assessment and Reception Center inmate died Saturday at a hospital. The inmate, whose name was not released, was described in the press release as an "elderly" man. Officials said he tested positive for the disease in July.
The death of an inmate who was hospitalized in August and died Sept. 3 was also added Monday to the list of state inmates who might have died from COVID-19. Also described as an "elderly" man, he was an inmate at the Joseph Harp Correctional Center, also in Lexington.
"ODOC did not originally include his death due to his numerous comorbidities," officials said in the release. "However, the agency is adding his death in the spirit of full transparency."
Another inmate at Joseph Harp died Wednesday after being admitted to an Oklahoma City-area hospital more than a week earlier with COVID-19 symptoms, the DOC announced last week. That man had signed a do-not-resuscitate directive and asked that the hospital withdraw treatment, according to the agency.
A female inmate at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft died Sept. 5 at a hospital after being admitted for symptoms of COVID-19, the DOC said.
The state Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death of all four inmates.
COVID-19 has spread through most of Eddie Warrior's inmate population, and as of Monday, 1,987 inmates statewide had tested positive for the disease.
Due to the ongoing transmission of COVID-19, visitation has been canceled at Dick Conner, Eddie Warrior, Mabel Bassett, Joseph Harp, Northeast Oklahoma and Enid Community correctional centers.
A DOC spokesman said in the news release that the agency intends to update its case statistics more frequently than it has been during the pandemic.
"With a recent increase in positive cases at several facilities, the agency believes it necessary to publish the information as quickly as possible," the spokesman said.
Featured video: Oklahoma jumps to 4th in U.S. for COVID-19 positivity, 9th in new cases
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.