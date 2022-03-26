Now holstered: Bill allowing guns at Tulsa State Fair fails to make legislative deadline

Looks like no mixing of corndogs and hog legs at this year's Tulsa State Fair after all.

House Bill 4138, by state Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, which would have legalized firearms at the Tulsa and Oklahoma state fair events, was the only bill on Thursday's floor agenda not brought to the floor for consideration.

So HB 4138, and several hundred other bills and joint resolutions not voted out of chambers of origin Thursday, became dormant for the remainder of the session.

It's unclear why HB 4138 wasn't heard — two bills not on the agenda were — but the bill did tend to make fair officials' hair stand on end, though Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said he was fine with it.

Among other measures failing Thursday's deadline:

• HB 3008, by Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, would have amended the state's tribal gaming compacts to allow on-site sports betting.

Luttrell, a Cherokee citizen and former contract lobbyist for some of the tribes, said he hoped HB 3008 would get the state and tribes at least talking again.

Apparently it didn't.

• HB 3283, by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, would have knocked cockfighting down from a felony to a misdemeanor. Humphrey said that would only be fair given the number of felonies reduced to misdemeanors by criminal justice reform.

Oklahoma voters outlawed cockfighting through a 2002 state question that became an issue in that year's gubernatorial campaign.

• HB 3432, by Rep. Del Kerbs, R-Shawnee, would have transferred school nutrition programs from the Department of Education to the Department of Agriculture.

The reasoning behind the shift was a little hazy. Kerbs said it was to get more locally grown food into the schools, but the subtext seemed to be Republican dissatisfaction with schools distributing so many free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• HB 3475, by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Talihina, would have allowed public officials to deny Open Records Act requests they deem "an excessive disruption" or "repeated requests … intended to disrupt other essential functions."

Grego said the bill was prompted by frequent and repetitive requests from an individual on a public body in his district, but it drew the opposition of members of both parties concerned about transparency.

• HB 3890, by Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, would have designated the Bible as the official state book. Another measure, Senate Bill 1161, by Rep. George Burns, R-Pollard, that would have effectively made the King James Version of the Bible the official Bible of the Oklahoma public education system, died in committee earlier.

• HB 3903, by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, would have reduced the Pardon and Parole Board's latitude in capital convictions. The bill was frankly presented as a response to the board's handling of the Julius Jones case, which resulted in a convicted killer's death penalty being commuted to death without parole. The Attorney General's Office and others argued the board exceeded its authority by essentially retrying the case more than 20 years after the murder occurred.

• HB 3994, by Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Kingfisher, was an attempt to help automobile dealers feeling squeezed by manufacturers, but it turned into a cause for electric vehicle owners and fans because of a provision that would have closed factory-owned EV service centers.

• SB 1142, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, in its final form, would have allowed any parent or guardian to demand the removal of any book from their child's school. The original bill included a minimum $10,000 a day fine and a two-year employment ban for those judged in violation of the law.

• SB 1381, by Standridge, would have required "homeless camps" to meet municipal building and sanitation codes — effectively banning homeless camps within city limits.

Also failing were several bills banning or limiting private employers' public health requirements for their employees. Although prompted by COVID-19 vaccination and other mandates, some would have applied to any sort of inoculation or other preventative measure.

