Notable Oklahoma laws taking effect Nov. 1

The law directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to work with the Justice Department to secure federal funding for an Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.

For years, local tribal members have tried to reduce violent crime targeting Native Americans and increase transparency around the number of Indigenous citizens that go missing.

The new law is named after Ida Beard, a local member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes who has been missing since 2015.

ICE detainer compliance

After the Oklahoma County jail under former Sheriff P.D. Taylor declined to honor immigration detainer requests, a new law will require all law enforcement agencies, sheriffs and jails to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency requests to hold an inmate for an extra 48 hours in some instances.

The detainer requests, which some say are unconstitutional, give ICE agents more time to take an inmate into federal custody if they believe that person violated federal immigration laws or their citizenship status is in question.

Medical parole reforms