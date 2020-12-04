 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norman City Council illegally cut police budget, judge rules

Norman City Council illegally cut police budget, judge rules

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Norman city council meeting (copy)

Black Lives Matter protesters in support of defunding the police file into the Norman City Council chambers on June 9, 2020. It was at the council's June 16 meeting, which lasted almost nine hours and drew hundreds of attendees, that councilors voted to reduce the police department's budget by $865,000 and reallocate the money.

 DOUG HOKE, The Oklahoman file

NORMAN — A judge has ruled the City Council broke the law in June when it voted to reduce the Norman Police Department's budget by $865,000 and reallocate the money. The city plans to appeal.

Carter County Associate District Judge Thomas K. Baldwin declared the votes invalid because of "a willful violation" of the Open Meeting Act. The judge specifically found that language in a required notice about the June 16 special meeting was "deceptively worded" or materially obscured the meeting's purpose.

"Any person who read the language used would not have understood that there would be a defunding, a reallocation or modification of any underlying departments' budget," Baldwin wrote.

The notice about the special meeting had stated the City Council was going to consider adoption of the city's proposed operating and capital budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

Click here to continue reading at Oklahoman.com.

Video: Presidential politics and the police defunding crossfire

Gallery: Famous protests throughout U.S. history and their impacts

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News