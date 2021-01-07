No one's to blame, everyone's to blame for Capitol riot, says U.S. Rep Markwayne Mullin

When asked to comment on Trump's behavior before and during the crisis, Mullin said, “Some people are saying the president is responsible. Absolutely not.

"At the same time, we’re all responsible for our actions.”

When it was pointed out that Trump took no action to quell the violence until hours after it began, Mullin said: “I wasn’t really paying attention to that because I was in the thick of it. No one can put the blame for this solely on the president.”

He said police told him those entering the Capitol "broke away" from the main body of pro-Trump demonstrators and attacked police "with evil intentions in their eyes."

Mullin does indeed seem to have been in the thick of it. He said he had moved to the area where rioters were trying to break through a barricaded door when the intruders smashed a glass pane.

"They used a glass punch," Mullin said. "It sounded like a gunshot when it went off."

In fact, Mullin said, he first shouted "Shots fired! Shots fired!" then realized they weren't.

"I started shouting 'Those aren't shots! Don't fire!' because the Capitol police were getting ready to fire through the door.