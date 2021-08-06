No mask order, but Tulsa mayor urges end to vaccine-hesitancy with hospital leaders' guidance

“I’m not considering a mask order for Tulsa because the data is not indicating that will solve the threat,” Bynum said. “What will solve the threat is folks who are on the fence about this is getting vaccinated.”

Malik said a COVID patient of his tearfully told him she wished she had gotten the vaccine.

"I got a lump in my throat. I didn't want to tell her that it's possible she may never leave the hospital," he said. "But there is this fear inside any doctor that goes in — you know that some of these folks are not going to make it."

Dr. Mousumi Som, OSU Medical Center chief of staff, said COVID hospitalizations are rising more quickly than earlier in the pandemic, largely because the current variant is more contagious, and are likely to rise more.

“We know as we open up the schools this number is likely to rise,” said Som. “That is not a call to shut things down. As a previous preschool teacher, I know how hard it is for kids to lose that connection. I know how hard it must be for the parents. It is a call for those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated, to let kids to go back to being kids, parents to being parents, and grandparents to being grandparents.”