No mask order, but Tulsa mayor urges end to vaccine-hesitancy with hospital leaders' guidance

Get vaccinated.
That was the message delivered Friday by leaders of the city's major health care systems during a joint video conference with Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa County Health Commissioner Bruce Dart and Tulsa County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee.
"Almost 90% of patients that do get COVID now are admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated," said Dr. Guy Sneed, Hillcrest Healthcare System's chief medical officer. "Unfortunately, we are still seeing patients die from COVID-19. I can tell you that, by and large, the deaths we are seeing from COVID-19 are coming from those individuals that are unvaccinated."
Dr. Anuj Malik, director of infectious disease for Ascension St. John, said of 21 COVID-19 patients in the system's main hospital, 20 had not been vaccinated at all and one had received one dose but not the second of the two-dose regimen.
"Vaccinated people can get the infection, but they don't get very ill because the immune system is able to stop the virus," said Malik. "It is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated."
The message was similar to one delivered earlier in the week by Bynum and Dart, who both dismissed the need for a mask mandate by saying masks alone will not end the virus's spread.
"The driver of hospitalization levels in this phase of the pandemic is not vaccinated people failing to wear masks," Bynum said Friday. "It is unvaccinated people getting the virus and having no protection in their immune system against it.
“I’m not considering a mask order for Tulsa because the data is not indicating that will solve the threat,” Bynum said. “What will solve the threat is folks who are on the fence about this is getting vaccinated.”
Malik said a COVID patient of his tearfully told him she wished she had gotten the vaccine.
"I got a lump in my throat. I didn't want to tell her that it's possible she may never leave the hospital," he said. "But there is this fear inside any doctor that goes in — you know that some of these folks are not going to make it."
Dr. Mousumi Som, OSU Medical Center chief of staff, said COVID hospitalizations are rising more quickly than earlier in the pandemic, largely because the current variant is more contagious, and are likely to rise more.
“We know as we open up the schools this number is likely to rise,” said Som. “That is not a call to shut things down. As a previous preschool teacher, I know how hard it is for kids to lose that connection. I know how hard it must be for the parents. It is a call for those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated, to let kids to go back to being kids, parents to being parents, and grandparents to being grandparents.”
Som explained the apparent contradiction between recommending masks indoors while proclaiming masks are not the real solution by saying, “we don’t want to stress test the system.”
Hospital administrators and physicians say the system is already under stress, with the number of COVID-related hospitalizations rising from just over 100 less than six weeks ago to nearly 1,000 on Thursday.
Those on Friday’s call said area hospitals are in many cases near capacity and almost always short-staffed.
“Almost 20% of our hospitalizations are (for) one disease and one disease alone,” said Som. “That’s not a normal thing and the public needs to recognize that. We do have capacity and we do have the ability to take care of individuals but we want to make sure all those people who have heart attacks, strokes, blood clots … that they always have a bed available. When you’re dominating 20% of your beds with one illness, that does put stress on the system.”
The physicians said every indicator is that the COVID-19 vaccines in use are remarkably safe and effective.
“All vaccines combined, we’ve given about 3.5 billion doses,” said Malik. “Of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines ... at least 600 or 700 million doses have been given over the last eight to nine months. If any major side effects were going to emerge, we would have seen them.”
Sneed addressed the issue of “breakthrough” cases — infections of fully vaccinated people — which has caused many to question the vaccines’ effectiveness, especially against the more recent strains.
“What we’re seeing within Hillcrest Healthcare System is between 15 and 20%,” he said. “It’s something we’ve been paying close attention to. What I can say is that in general those patients that do break through and get infected with COVID-19 after being vaccinated, the symptoms are much more mild. Sometimes the symptoms are minimal. If those patients do require … admission to the hospital, those patients are not as sick.”