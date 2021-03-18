No, COVID-19 vaccination won't void your life insurance

No, being vaccinated for COVID-19 will not invalidate your life insurance.

“This is simply not true,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said in a Thursday press release.

That rumor, apparently started by vaccine skeptics, has been widely circulated on social media in recent weeks. It is based in part on the false claim that the three vaccines being used in the United States are "experimental."

The vaccines, in fact, have been approved by the appropriate agencies in the United States and elsewhere.

“Whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, these vaccines received Emergency Use Authorizations after the Food and Drug Administration determined their safety and efficacy," Mulready said. "I assure you that getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not impact your life insurance benefits.”

Tyler Laughlin, regional vice president of the American Council of Life Insurers, backed up Mulready.

“Life insurance policies are very clear on what might cause your insurer to deny a benefit,” said Laughlin. “Policyholders should rest assured that nothing has changed in the claims-paying process as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations.”