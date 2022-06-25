No, China doesn't own 30 million acres of U.S. agricultural land — probably

Claims that financial interests from the People's Republic of China own 30 million acres of private American agricultural land are probably not true, according to the best available information.

But exactly how much land Chinese or any other foreign nationals own is impossible to say.

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Chinese interests owned 190,000 acres in the United States, out of more than 37 million with known foreign ownership at the end of 2020.

Almost half of that is forest.

By far the largest foreign owners were Canadian, with 12.4 million acres, followed distantly by the Dutch and Italians.

So by these figures, it seems highly unlikely that China could have increased its holdings more than 15-fold in 18 months, no matter how hard it tried.

In Oklahoma, the USDA put foreign ownership at more than 1.5 million acres, or 4% of all agricultural land. Canadians own about half that.

Oklahoma is among the states with the highest concentrations of foreign-owned land and is becoming more so.

The USDA says 383,000 acres of Oklahoma moved to foreign ownership in 2020, the most for any state.

The caveat is that no one really knows how much American agricultural land is foreign-owned. A 1978 law requires that foreign transactions be reported to the federal government, but those who have looked into it say such sales are hard to track because so many are cloaked in layers of legal camouflage.

Oklahoma's constitution forbids foreign ownership of agriculture land, but investors have found ways around the prohibition for decades, usually through multinational corporations.

The 2020 USDA report backs up the belief that foreign ownership — although not necessarily Chinese ownership — of American agricultural land is accelerating. From 2015 to 2020, foreign ownership grew an average of 2.2 million acres a year, including 2.4 million in 2020 alone.

Foreign interests now own about 3% of U.S. agricultural land.

