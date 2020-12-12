New to public assistance programs? You should know about the cliff effect

OKLAHOMA CITY — An increasing number of Oklahomans need assistance with housing, food and other bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new report may help individuals navigate the complicated web of public programs.

The Oklahoma Policy Institute has released a report called 'Plateaus and Cliff Effects in Oklahoma' that examines the state’s public assistance programs.

In addition to outlining each program — it covers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, various tax credits and more — the report also focuses on what is called the “cliff effect.”

Generally, as people find work and their incomes begins to increase, the amount of public assistance they receive decreases.

But Paul Shinn, senior tax and budget analyst for OK Policy, explained that the cliff effect happens when a person’s income increases by just $1 or $2 an hour or they work a few more hours a week and, suddenly, they hit a cliff where they no longer qualify for a large chunk of the public assistance they once received.

This can mean that even though an individual is getting raises or finding better jobs, if their public assistance is offset enough, they’d actually have less money every month.