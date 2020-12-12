New to public assistance programs? You should know about the cliff effect

OKLAHOMA CITY — An increasing number of Oklahomans need assistance with housing, food and other bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new report may help individuals navigate the complicated web of public programs.
The Oklahoma Policy Institute has released a report called 'Plateaus and Cliff Effects in Oklahoma' that examines the state’s public assistance programs.
In addition to outlining each program — it covers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, various tax credits and more — the report also focuses on what is called the “cliff effect.”
Generally, as people find work and their incomes begins to increase, the amount of public assistance they receive decreases.
But Paul Shinn, senior tax and budget analyst for OK Policy, explained that the cliff effect happens when a person’s income increases by just $1 or $2 an hour or they work a few more hours a week and, suddenly, they hit a cliff where they no longer qualify for a large chunk of the public assistance they once received.
This can mean that even though an individual is getting raises or finding better jobs, if their public assistance is offset enough, they’d actually have less money every month.
“These programs, many of them have the avowed purpose of helping people move from needing assistance to self sufficiency,” said Shinn, one of the main authors of the report. “What we hope is their earnings will go up. But, without intention, we punish them for that. And that is what we need to think about.”
In one of the report’s simulations, a single parent receiving public assistance would have more total financial resources working 10 hours a week than working 35 hours a week.
Shinn pointed to another example, saying an additional $1-2 per hour can make someone ineligible for government-supported health care long before they’d be able to afford health insurance on their own.
The report notes that many jobs in the state are low-wage, so even if someone is working, they likely will need public assistance.
And with the pandemic creating record unemployment this spring and several federal coronavirus assistance programs or protections ending this month, many Oklahomans may have to navigate through public assistance programs for the first time.
If individuals don’t know about the cliff effect, it could leave a surprise budget hole to deal with as their wages increase.
On the flip side, those who do know may pass up on promotions or working extra hours so they can keep the same benefits, the report states.
Despite the cliff effect, Shinn said these programs are essential to reducing poverty in the state and are helpful for thousands of residents.
“But there are still some we could do better with,” he said.
For program directors or lawmakers, finding a way to turn the cliff into more of a slope should be a priority, the report says.
And many advocates are pushing for the Legislature to make the Earned Income Tax Credit refundable and to increase the Sales Tax Relief Credit.
“We’re optimistic,” Shinn said.
If you have been financially impacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you can call 2-1-1 to learn about resources and assistance programs that could help.
